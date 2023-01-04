The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 will be hosted between January 5 and January 8 in Las Vegas. At the annual global tech event, LG has confirmed to unveil new OLED technologies. LG said that its display technologies will make people's lives more enjoyable under the theme, 'Always On.' Its display division has also confirmed to unveil its Order-to-Order business with the introduction of small-to-medium-sized OLED and automotive display solutions, including foldable OLED displays.

LG teased the launch of a 17-inch foldable OLED display, which could be somewhat similar to the ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED [Review] in terms of use case. LG's foldable OLED display can be used as a 17-inch tablet and can also be folded into half to transform into a laptop-like setup. The company claims that its foldable display is crease-free at the point of folding. It also comes with support for touch and smart styluses.

The company also confirmed to unveil a compact 8-inch 360-degree foldable OLED, which enables a device to fold both ways. Due to the 360-degree folding mechanism, users can fold the screen and choose different form factors according to their task. LG claimed that the 360-degree foldable display has been tested to withstand the folding and unfolding mechanism more than 2,00,000 times.

It will also unveil automotive displays featuring key proprietary technologies such as P-OLED and Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon (LTPS) LCD. One such display tech is the 34-inch P-OLED display, which, according to the company, is the world's largest automotive P-OLED. It has an ergonomic structure that is said to provide a clear view of the dashboard and navigation system to the driver.

LG is also set to introduce an LTPS LCD-based Head-Up Display (HUD), which has a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. The company has also confirmed the launch of its new OLED TV lineup, which includes the LG Z3, G3, and C3 OLED smart TV under the evo series.