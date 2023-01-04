Technology News

Xbox Series S India Price Hiked Again, Now Rs. 39,990: Report

Xbox Series S price was raised to Rs. 37,990 just four months back.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2023 12:17 IST
Xbox Series S India Price Hiked Again, Now Rs. 39,990: Report

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Xbox

Xbox Series S

Highlights
  • Xbox Series S launch price was Rs. 34,990
  • Pre-orders with the new price tag go live on January 10
  • Third price hike for Microsoft’s new-gen disc-less console

Xbox Series S consoles are reportedly getting a price hike in India — again. As per games analyst Rishi Alwani, Microsoft's new-gen gaming console will now cost Rs. 39,990, with pre-orders for the same going into effect on January 10. That's over a 5 percent increase, with the Series S previously listed at Rs. 37,990 back in August. This is the third price hike in the span of six months, and likely owes credit to the weakening power of the Indian Rupee (INR) against the US Dollar (USD). Gadgets 360 has reached out to Microsoft India for comment, and we will update this story when we hear an update. At launch in 2020, the Xbox Series S was listed at Rs. 34,990.

At the time of writing, both Amazon and Flipkart are selling the Xbox Series S consoles at a lower price, with the former selling it for Rs. 31,799 after a discount. The e2z store has it listed for even cheaper at Rs. 24,999 — so get it before the price gets updated. The new price tag of Rs. 39,990 definitely seems a little exorbitant, given you can get a Gilded Hunter Bundle of the Series S — contains cosmetics and virtual currency for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys — at the same rate from the e2z store.

Back in November, Microsoft also raised the prices for its flagship Xbox Series X console, which is now priced at Rs. 55,990 — available at Amazon India and Flipkart. At the time, multiple Xbox wireless controllers were also subject to the cost increase — the Robot White and Carbon Black variants went up from Rs. 5,690 to Rs. 5,990. Meanwhile, the Electric Volt variant is currently priced at Rs. 6,590 — previously, Rs. 6,290.

Around that time, even Sony raised the prices for its PS5 console in India. The standalone PS5 Digital Edition now costs Rs. 44,990, whereas the 4K Blu-ray-equipped PS5 is priced at Rs. 54,900 — marking a 10 and 12.5 percent increase from its launch price of Rs. 39,900 and Rs. 49,900, respectively. That said, India wasn't the only affected market in terms of price hikes, as the company made its gaming console more expensive in several other regions, back in August.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: xbox series s, xbox series s price in India, xbox series s price hike, xbox series s pre order, microsoft india, xbox india, microsoft
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Microsoft, OpenAI Aim for ChatGPT AI-Backed Bing Version to Compete With Google: Report
Featured video of the day
The Tech Finale 2022, Part 1 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Xbox Series S India Price Hiked Again, Now Rs. 39,990: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
  2. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Variant to Get 50-Megapixel Sony Sensor: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ New Colour Variants Tipped: Details
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Moving Up the Ladder
  6. Lenovo Tab Extreme, Smartpaper Tablet Could Be Unveiled at CES 2023
  7. Pebble’s New Smartwatch Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Apple Watch Ultra
  8. Apple Developing a Pocket-Friendly AirPods Variant: Report
  9. GitHub URL Serving Content, Files to Users Blocked in India: All Details
  10. Intel Announces 13th Gen Core CPUs for Laptops, New Entry-Level N Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Directed to Pay 10 Percent of Rs 1,337.76 Crore CCI Penalty by NCLAT
  2. CES 2023: LG Gram Ultraslim, Gram Style Announced, Lineup Updated With New Models
  3. CES 2023: LG to Unveil New Foldable OLED Displays
  4. Microsoft, OpenAI Aim for ChatGPT AI-Backed Bing Version to Compete With Google: Report
  5. Xbox Series S India Price Hiked Again, Now Rs. 39,990: Report
  6. FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud, Trial Set to Begin in October
  7. Microsoft Activision Takeover: No 'Substantive' Settlement Talks With US FTC, Lawyer Says
  8. Apple iPhone 15 Pro With Titanium Frame, Taptic Buttons, More RAM In Development: Jeff Pu
  9. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Hands-on Video Suggests Design, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display
  10. BTC, ETH Reel-In Profits, Most Altcoins See Gains for Second Consecutive Day
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.