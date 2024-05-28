iPad Pro (2024) has a shipment target of more than nine million units, according to a report. The Cupertino-based tech giant is said to be optimistic about the high target despite reports predicting a downturn for the market. The number far exceeds the estimates of market experts, who think Apple will ship about 4-5 million units. The large volume of shipments also highlights the Apple's faith in the most expensive iPad Pro model in the company's history.

iPad Pro (2024) to Comprise Two-Thirds of All OLED Tablets Shipped in 2024

The latest iPad Pro models, launched at Apple's Let Loose event earlier this month, feature an Ultra Retina XDR screen, which is also called the Tandem OLED screen. This is the first time when Apple has introduced OLED displays for both the 11-inch and the 13-inch variants. However, the manufacturing of these displays is tricky, which has reportedly caused delays in the timely shipping of the devices.

According to a DigiTimes Asia report, despite the delays, Apple suppliers — Samsung Display (SDC) and LG Display — remain committed to fulfilling the shipment target. Apple is also sticking to the original target despite warnings of a downturn in the market, and several experts predicting a volume of 4-5 million units of iPad Pro in 2024, the report further claimed citing unnamed sources.

To accelerate the manufacturing process, SDC is said to be increasing its production capacity by expanding from one to two A3 lines to manufacture the OLED displays for the iPad Pro, the report claimed.

Since the Apple tablet uses a hybrid two-stack OLED display, and the A3 line is said to have a single-stack OLED as the primary design, the publication suggested the supplier might have to make some adjustments to the production process.

On the other hand, LG Display is said to be prepared to handle the high volume. Reportedly, SDC has to manufacture more than four million units of two-stack Tandem OLED screens while LG Display has to deliver five million units.

Meanwhile, market research firm Omdia states in a recent report that the global shipment of tablets with OLED displays will surpass 12 million units, out of which 8.9 million units will come from just the iPad Pro. This would mean that the iPad Pro models will take up two-thirds of entire OLED Tablet shipments in the ongoing year, marking the market space captured by Apple.

