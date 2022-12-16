Technology News
Apple Plans to Unveil 15.5-Inch MacBook Air in Spring 2023: Report

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) price starts at Rs. 1,29,900 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 16 December 2022 13:50 IST
Apple Plans to Unveil 15.5-Inch MacBook Air in Spring 2023: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) is offered in Silver and Space Grey shade

  • Apple is reportedly working on a larger MacBook Air model
  • The upcoming model may be powered by an M2 chip under the hood
  • The MacBook Air (2022) sports a 13.3-inch display

Apple is said to be working on a refreshed 15-inch MacBook Air, and details of the purported laptop have been previously surfaced online. The Cupertino-based tech major is yet to confirm the development of a new MacBook device, but DSCC analyst Ross Young suggests that the production of panels designed for the ‌upcoming MacBook Air model will start in the first quarter of 2023 with the possibility of a spring release date. The purported machine will sport a 15.5-inch display and is expected to debut as the largest ‌MacBook Air‌ to date.

As per a report by 9to5Mac quoting Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young, Apple is planning a new 15-inch MacBook Air model. The panel production for the laptop will start in the first quarter of next year, according to the analyst. The report further adds that it could go official sometime in spring 2023. The larger MacBook Air is said to feature a 15.5-inch display. The display of the laptop was previously rumoured to measure 15.2 inches.

Back in June, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the 15-inch MacBook will come in two CPU options — an M2 chipset with a 35W adapter and an M2 Pro chipset with a 67W adapter. According to Kuo, it will go into mass production next year and will be unveiled in the second quarter of 2023. The upcoming laptop will not bear the MacBook Air moniker, according to Kuo.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also earlier suggested that Apple is working on a larger MacBook Air with a 15-inch screen for release as early as next spring alongside a larger 10-inch iPad. The model under development is speculated to be an updated version of the 13.6-inch MacBook Air.

Apple announced the 13.6-inch MacBook Air at WWDC 2022 in June. It is powered by the company's M2 chip and offers up to 24GB of unified memory and up to 2TB of storage.

Price of the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) starts at Rs. 1,29,900 in India for regular customers. It has an initial price tag of Rs. 1,19,900 for educational uses. It is offered in Silver and Space Grey colour options.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
