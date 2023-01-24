Microsoft is set to discontinue the sale of its Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads from the end of this month. The tech giant has made the announcement via its Windows 10 product page. The announcement says that January 31, 2023, will be the last day for the sale of Windows 10 download and its license keys. However, Microsoft will continue to offer security updates for Windows 10 until October 2025. The tech giant will stop supporting Windows 10 entirely from October 14, 2025.

According to the product page, Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads will be available for sale till January 31, 2023. The operating system will, however, continue to get security updates till October 14, 2025, to protect PCs from viruses, spyware, and other malware. While Microsoft hasn't shared much detail on the same, Windows marketing director Amy Bartlow told The Verge that customers can purchase Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro from the official site till the abovementioned time window. “An update was made to the Windows 10 product page to ensure customers have the latest information on purchasing options for Windows 10,” she said.

However, Bartlow didn't share anything on how the company will deal with Windows 10 downloads and license keys offered from third-party retailers like Amazon. Microsoft has been encouraging users to get Windows 11 as the tech giant will stop supporting Windows 10 completely from October 2025. Windows 10 was first launched in 2015. The company first announced it would end support for the OS in June 2021, before it introduced Windows 11.

Meanwhile, Microsoft recently halted security updates and technical support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 on January 10. Additionally, support for WebView2 also ended on January 10. The announcement came with the launch of Microsoft Edge 109. Notably, the browser will still continue to operate on these devices, however, it won't get any security updates or new features.

Earlier in October 2022, Google announced it was ending support for Chrome on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 on February 7, 2023. The PCs or laptops running Windows 8.1 or Windows 7 will be vulnerable to bugs, malware, or other online security risks. The devices won't get the company's most recent updates and features, as well.

