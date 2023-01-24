Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Microsoft to Discontinue Sale of Windows 10 Home and Pro Downloads From January 31: Details

Microsoft to Discontinue Sale of Windows 10 Home and Pro Downloads From January 31: Details

Microsoft has announced that Windows 10 will get security updates until October 14, 2025.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 January 2023 18:02 IST
Microsoft to Discontinue Sale of Windows 10 Home and Pro Downloads From January 31: Details

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is encouraging users to switch to Windows 11

Highlights
  • Microsoft will officially stop supporting Windows 10 in 2025
  • The company posted the update on the Windows 10 product page
  • Microsoft launched Windows 10 in July 2015

Microsoft is set to discontinue the sale of its Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads from the end of this month. The tech giant has made the announcement via its Windows 10 product page. The announcement says that January 31, 2023, will be the last day for the sale of Windows 10 download and its license keys. However, Microsoft will continue to offer security updates for Windows 10 until October 2025. The tech giant will stop supporting Windows 10 entirely from October 14, 2025.

According to the product page, Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads will be available for sale till January 31, 2023. The operating system will, however, continue to get security updates till October 14, 2025, to protect PCs from viruses, spyware, and other malware. While Microsoft hasn't shared much detail on the same, Windows marketing director Amy Bartlow told The Verge that customers can purchase Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro from the official site till the abovementioned time window. “An update was made to the Windows 10 product page to ensure customers have the latest information on purchasing options for Windows 10,” she said.

However, Bartlow didn't share anything on how the company will deal with Windows 10 downloads and license keys offered from third-party retailers like Amazon. Microsoft has been encouraging users to get Windows 11 as the tech giant will stop supporting Windows 10 completely from October 2025. Windows 10 was first launched in 2015. The company first announced it would end support for the OS in June 2021, before it introduced Windows 11.

Meanwhile, Microsoft recently halted security updates and technical support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 on January 10. Additionally, support for WebView2 also ended on January 10. The announcement came with the launch of Microsoft Edge 109. Notably, the browser will still continue to operate on these devices, however, it won't get any security updates or new features.

Earlier in October 2022, Google announced it was ending support for Chrome on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 on February 7, 2023. The PCs or laptops running Windows 8.1 or Windows 7 will be vulnerable to bugs, malware, or other online security risks. The devices won't get the company's most recent updates and features, as well.

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 10, Windows 10 home, Windows 11
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
5G Network Can Be Misused for Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering and More, Papers Submitted at DGP Meet Warn
Zomato Instant Not Shutting Down, Will Rebrand 10-Minute Food Delivery Service, Company Says
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Shouldn't Be Ignored

Related Stories

Microsoft to Discontinue Sale of Windows 10 Home and Pro Downloads From January 31: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How Zomato Responded to Reports of Firm Shutting Instant Service
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature the Telephoto Sensor From This Phone
  3. Jio 5G Network Services Are Now Available in These 50 Cities
  4. This ColorOS Android App Records Calls Without On-Call Voice Disclaimer
  5. What Google CEO Sundar Pichai Told Workers After Announcing Job Cuts
  6. OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard Price Tipped: Report
  7. iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3 Rolling Out With End-to-End iCloud Encryption, More
  8. iQoo Neo 7 5G Design, Colour Options Point to a Rebranded Neo 7 SE
  9. Oppo Reno 8T Price in India Tipped, May Feature 108-Megapixel Main Camera
  10. Amazon Launches RxPass Drug Subscription Service for US Prime Members
#Latest Stories
  1. Tornado Cash Users to Get Benefits for Proving Their Funds Are Not Stolen, Here’s How
  2. WhatsApp Native Beta App for macOS Is Now Rolling Out: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Base Model to Receive Brightness Upgrade, Series to Continue Using Only Snapdragon SoCs: Reports
  4. ChatGPT Professional Plan Priced at $42 Per Month Surfaces Online, Firm Yet to Announce Premium Plans
  5. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 To Launch In India With Support for Google's Spatial Audio Feature on Android 13
  6. Binance Moved $346 Million for Seized Bitzlato Crypto Exchange, Blockchain Data Shows
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Pre-Reservations Open in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. WWE 2K23 Release Date Set for March 17, Features John Cena as Cover Star: Details
  9. Zomato Instant Not Shutting Down, Will Rebrand 10-Minute Food Delivery Service, Company Says
  10. Microsoft to Discontinue Sale of Windows 10 Home and Pro Downloads From January 31: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.