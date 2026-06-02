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MSI Showcases New Katana, Venture Laptops and Crosshair A16 HX MLG Edition at Computex 2026

MSI says the new laptops are part of the company's 40th anniversary portfolio.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 June 2026 17:32 IST
MSI Showcases New Katana, Venture Laptops and Crosshair A16 HX MLG Edition at Computex 2026

Photo Credit: MSI

MSI has yet to announce the pricing details for the new laptops

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Highlights
  • The laptops feature new Intel Core, AMD Ryzen, and Nvidia RTX GPUs
  • Venture series is aimed at creators and productivity professionals
  • MSI also showcased the new Claw 8 EX AI+ gaming handheld
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MSI showcased several new gaming and productivity-focused laptops at Computex 2026 on Tuesday. The company unveiled the refreshed Katana and Venture series models, alongside the Crosshair A16 HX MLG Edition. MSI says the latest laptops cater to gamers, creators, and professionals, with configurations featuring Intel Core, Intel Core Ultra, and AMD Ryzen processors, coupled with Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series graphics and Intel Arc GPUs.

MSI Katana, Venture, Crosshair A16 HX MLG Edition Availability

MSI has yet to announce the pricing details for the Katana Series, Venture Series, and Crosshair A16 HX MLG Edition. Availability details for India are expected to be revealed separately through MSI's India channels. The new laptops form part of MSI's 40th anniversary portfolio.

MSI Katana, Venture, Crosshair A16 HX MLG Edition Features, Specifications

MSI showcased the Katana 15 HX C14W at Computex 2026. It sports a 16-inch Full HD display. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i9 processor, coupled with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, and up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM. The company claims the Katana lineup is designed to deliver smooth performance in modern AAA games.

Meanwhile, MSI's new Venture series is aimed at professionals, students, and creators who prioritise productivity. The company showcased the Venture 15 AI+ B3M, powered by an Intel Core Ultra X7 processor paired with Intel Arc GPU B390 graphics. The laptop has up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a 15.6-inch full-HD display.

The MSI Crosshair A16 HX MLG Edition sports a Stellar White chassis, which, the company claims, is inspired by MSI's Dragon Princess mascot, also known as MLG. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HX processor, paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, and up to 96GB of DDR5 memory. It sports a 16-inch QHD+ display.

Apart from this, MSI also highlighted several flagship products at Computex 2026. These include the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic, which comes with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, up to 128GB of DDR5 memory, and an 18-inch UHD+ display.

The company also showcased the Claw 8 EX AI+ gaming handheld. It is powered by an Intel Arc G3 processor, Intel Arc GPU B390 graphics, and 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The handheld has an 8-inch full-HD+ display.

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Further reading: MSI Crosshair A16 HX MLG Edition, Crosshair A16 HX MLG Edition Specifications, MSI Katana 15 HX C14W, Katana 15 HX C14W Specifications, MSI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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MSI Showcases New Katana, Venture Laptops and Crosshair A16 HX MLG Edition at Computex 2026
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