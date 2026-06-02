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Asus Ascent QN10 Mini PC With Snapdragon X2 Elite Chipset Showcased at Computex 2026

Asus claims that its Ascent QN10 is the first mini-PC launch with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Elite SoC.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 June 2026 17:30 IST
Asus Ascent QN10 Mini PC With Snapdragon X2 Elite Chipset Showcased at Computex 2026

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Ascent QN10 weighs about 0.75kg

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Highlights
  • Asus Ascent QN10 can run various AI models locally
  • Asus Ascent QN10 features an 80 TOPS NPU
  • Asus Ascent QN10 is equipped with seven I/O ports
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Asus Ascent QN10 has been launched by the Taiwanese tech giant as the latest addition to its mini-PC lineup. The new mini-PC is equipped with a Snapdragon X series chipset, and the company claims the new device to be the first mini-PC to be powered by the processor. On top of this, Asus claims that its Ascent QN10 mini-PC is capable of running various AI agents, models, and orchestrators on-device. The mini-PC will be at least offered in a silver colourway, featuring heat exhaust vents on the right side. It also sports seven I/O ports in total, with five of the ports placed on the front.

Asus Ascent QN10 Specifications, Features

The Taiwan-based company has yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the new Asus Ascent QN10 mini-PC. In terms of specifications, the new device is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset, featuring an NPU, which is claimed to deliver up to 80 TOPS. The company claims that the Asus Ascent QN10 mini-PC can locally run AI models, agents, and orchestrators, including OpenClaw, Hermes, Cursor, Claude Desktop, OpenAI Codex, and OpenCode.

It ships with Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro options. The Asus Ascent QN10 mini-PC also gets an integrated GPU, four RAM slots with support for up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD for onboard storage. Coming to its design, the rectangular box-shaped device is shown to feature a silver finish, with flat sides.

The Asus branding appears on the front, next to the power button. It also boasts a 0.75L chassis, which is claimed to be 86 percent smaller than an average 5L mini-PC. The Asus Ascent QN10 is equipped with seven I/O ports in total. On the back, the device features two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one USB 4 Gen 2 Type-C port, one HDMI port, one RJ45 Ethernet port, and one DC-in slot.

Meanwhile, on the front, the mini-PC boasts one USB 2.0 Type-A port, one USB 3.0 Gen 2 Type-A port, two USB 4 Gen 2 Type-C ports, and one 3.5mm audio jack on the front. The Asus Ascent QN10 mini-PC ships with a 180W power adapter, too. It weighs 0.75kg and measures about 130×130×39.96mm.

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Further reading: Asus Ascent QN10, Asus, Asus Ascent QN10 Launch, Asus Ascent QN10 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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