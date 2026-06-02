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  • Vivo Y500 Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG Database With Multiple Model Numbers, Could Launch Soon

Vivo Y500 Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG Database With Multiple Model Numbers, Could Launch Soon

Vivo Y500 Chinese variant runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 June 2026 18:10 IST
Vivo Y500 Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG Database With Multiple Model Numbers, Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Vivo

Chinese variant of the Vivo Y500 has a 6.77-inch display

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Highlights
  • Vivo Y500 spotted on the Bluetooth SIG database
  • It could launch in global markets soon
  • Vivo Y500 has 8,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging
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Vivo Y500 debuted in China last year with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. Now, the Vivo Y-series smartphone has been spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification website, hinting at an imminent launch in other global markets, including India. The handset has been seen with three model numbers. The Vivo Y500 has a 6.77-inch display and an 8,200mAh battery. It has IP68 + IP69 + IP69+ ratings for dust and water resistance.

Vivo Y500 Certifications Hint at Imminent Global Launch

The Vivo Y500 surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG database with model numbers V2627, V2634, and V2635, hinting at an imminent global launch. This suggests that Vivo is preparing to launch multiple variants of the Vivo Y500 in markets outside China.

The listing shows that all variants of the Vivo Y500 have Bluetooth connectivity, but it's unclear whether these models support 4G or 5G networks. It doesn't disclose any specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

Vivo Y500 was launched in China in September last year with a price tag of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration.

The Chinese variant of the Vivo Y500 has a 6.77-inch full HD+ (2,392×1,080 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y500 has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel front camera. This model has an IP68 + IP69 + IP69+ rated build for dust and water resistance. It carries an 8,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.

Meanwhile, Vivo launched the Vivo Y400 5G in India in August last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 21,999. It runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and has a 6,000mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging. It has IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. 

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Further reading: Vivo Y500, Vivo Y500 Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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