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Hisense U7SE 144Hz ULED Mini-LED TV Series With Up to 100-Inch Screens Launched in India: Price, Features

For audio, the Hisense U7SE televisions feature a built-in subwoofer tuned by Devialet and support Dolby Atmos.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 June 2026 18:14 IST
Hisense U7SE 144Hz ULED Mini-LED TV Series With Up to 100-Inch Screens Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Hisense

The Hisense U7SE models features slim unibody design

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Highlights
  • Hisense offers the lineup in sizes up to 100 inches
  • Hi-View AI Engine powers picture optimisation on the TVs
  • The TVs run on the VIDAA Smart OS platform
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Hisense has unveiled the U7SE 144Hz ULED Mini-LED TV lineup in India, expanding its premium television portfolio with new models focused on gaming, picture quality, and smart features. The series is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 100-inch screen sizes. The new lineup combines Mini-LED backlighting, a 144Hz refresh rate, AI-powered picture processing, and a built-in subwoofer tuned by Devialet. The company has also equipped the TVs with the VIDAA smart TV platform, hands-free voice controls, and support for multiple HDR formats.

Hisense U7SE 144Hz ULED Mini-LED TV Price in India, Availability

The Hisense U7SE ULED Mini-LED TV series starts at an introductory price of Rs. 63,990 and is offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 100-inch screen sizes. They will be sold through offline retail channels, including Satya, Nandilath, MyG, Great Eastern, Patra Electronics, Khosla, and other authorised retail partners across India.

Launch offers on the smart TVs include cashback offers worth up to Rs. 10,000, discounts of up to 40 percent, and zero down payment options on select purchases.

Hisense U7SE 144Hz ULED Mini-LED TV Features

The Hisense U7SE series features ULED Mini-LED panels with Full Array Local Dimming technology. The TVs can control brightness across multiple zones to improve contrast and reveal more detail in both dark and bright scenes. The 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models support a native 144Hz refresh rate, while the 100-inch variant adds a native 165Hz Game Mode. The series supports HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, and HLG formats. Hisense has also included Filmmaker Mode and Hi-QLED Colour technology with Pantone Validation.

Powering the Hisense U7SE lineup is the company's Hi-View AI Engine, which automatically adjusts picture quality, contrast, and colour settings based on the content being displayed. The 100-inch model features the more advanced Hi-View AI Engine Pro. Additional image enhancement tools include AI Picture, AI Contrast, AI Colour, AI Clarity Upscaling, AI HDR Upscaler, and an AI RGB Light Sensor that adapts picture settings to ambient lighting conditions.

The Hisense U7SE series televisions also support Variable Refresh Rate technology, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and AMD FreeSync Premium for compatible gaming devices. The lineup runs on the VIDAA Smart OS platform and supports hands-free voice controls. The software also provides access to streaming services and smart TV applications through a unified interface.

For audio, the Hisense U7SE televisions feature a built-in subwoofer tuned by Devialet and support Dolby Atmos. Hisense says the integrated sound system is designed to deliver deeper bass and a more immersive listening experience without requiring additional speakers.

The Hisense U7SE models features slim unibody design, which is claimed to maximise screen space and minimise bezels.

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Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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