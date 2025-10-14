Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Nvidia DGX Spark Supercomputer With Grace Blackwell Chipset to Go on Sale Starting October 15

Nvidia DGX Spark Supercomputer With Grace Blackwell Chipset to Go on Sale Starting October 15

The Nvidia DGX Spark is priced at $3,999 (roughly Rs. 3.5 lakh).

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 October 2025 18:47 IST
Nvidia DGX Spark Supercomputer With Grace Blackwell Chipset to Go on Sale Starting October 15

Photo Credit: Nvidia

Nvidia says the DGX Spark delivers one petaflop (PFLOP) of AI performance

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nvidia DGX Spark is the successor to the 2016 DGX-1
  • The system is equipped with the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip SoC
  • It features 128GB of unified system memory
Advertisement

Nvidia is finally taking its latest artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer to the market. The company announced on Monday that it will start shipping the Nvidia DGX Spark, claimed to be the world's smallest AI supercomputer, starting October 15. Despite its small form factor, the chipmaker claims that it is powerful enough to let users work on sophisticated AI models. Successor to the DGX-1 that launched in 2016, it is equipped with 128GB of unified memory and offers one petaflop of AI performance.

Nvidia DGX Spark Price and Availability

The Nvidia DGX Spark price is set at $3,999 (roughly Rs. 3.5 lakh). The AI supercomputer can be ordered starting October 15 on the company's website. Additionally, its PC partners, such as Acer, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, and MSI, will also release their customised versions, which individuals can opt for. For instance, the Acer Veriton GN100 will also be available in the market soon.

Nvidia DGX Spark Specifications

Nvidia DGX Spark is equipped with the company's GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip chipset and delivers up to one petaflop (1,000 trillion floating-point operations per second) of AI performance. The chipset allows for on-device complex computing as well as the development of processing-intensive applications. However, the company has designed the supercomputer for AI workflows.

The chipset features an Nvidia Blackwell GPU with Cuda and Tensor cores and an Arm-based Nvidia Grace CPU with 20 efficiency cores. The chipset was designed in collaboration with MediaTek. Notably, the chipset is paired with 128GB of unified memory and up to 4TB of NVMe SSD storage. It can handle AI models with up to 200 billion parameters and fine-tune models of up to 70 billion parameters. The company says it can also create AI agents.

Coming to the dimensions, the Nvidia DGX Spark measures 150 x 150 x 50.5mm and weighs 1.2kg. It requires a connection with a 240W power outlet to work. The company CEO, Jensen Huang, delivered one of the first units of the supercomputer to Elon Musk at SpaceX on Monday. Other early recipients include Google, Hugging Face, JetBrains, Meta, Microsoft, Ollama, and others.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nvidia DGX Spark, Nvidia DGX Spark price, Nvidia DGX Spark specifications, Nvidia, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Supercomputer
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Bhutan Migrates National ID System to Ethereum Blockchain
Nvidia DGX Spark Supercomputer With Grace Blackwell Chipset to Go on Sale Starting October 15
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Vapour Chamber Cooling System Performance Teased Ahead of Launch
  2. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Launched After Indian Variant Debuts
  3. Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo Watch GT 2 Debuts With 2.07-Inch Screen, eSIM Support
  5. Researchers Say 'Pixnapping' Attacks on Android Can Steal 2FA Codes, Chats
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Tipped to Launch Soon in These Two Colourways
  7. Apple TV+ Rebranded to Apple TV as F1 the Movie Comes to Streaming Platform
  8. Realme GT 8 Pro's Ricoh GR Camera Technology Revealed Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo X300 Pro Tops Xiaomi 17 Pro Max in AnTuTu's CPU Test
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia DGX Spark Supercomputer With Grace Blackwell Chipset to Go on Sale Starting October 15
  2. Bhutan Migrates National ID System to Ethereum Blockchain
  3. Instagram Boosts Teen Safety, Sets PG-13 Content Limits for All New Teen Accounts
  4. Aan Paavam Pollathatu OTT Release Details: Know When and Where to Watch Tamil Movie Online
  5. Mirage to Release on OTT Platforms Soon: Everything You Need to Know About This Malayalam Crime Thriller Film
  6. How To Train Your Dragon Now Streaming on OTT: Know When and Where to Watch the Live-Action Film Online
  7. Slack Integrates Natively Built Salesforce Interfaces Into Its Platform, Adds Agentic Capabilities
  8. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Launched Months After Indian Variant Debuts: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Could Introduce a Network Battery Saver Feature: Report
  10. Moto G100 (2025) Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »