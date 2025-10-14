Nvidia is finally taking its latest artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer to the market. The company announced on Monday that it will start shipping the Nvidia DGX Spark, claimed to be the world's smallest AI supercomputer, starting October 15. Despite its small form factor, the chipmaker claims that it is powerful enough to let users work on sophisticated AI models. Successor to the DGX-1 that launched in 2016, it is equipped with 128GB of unified memory and offers one petaflop of AI performance.

Nvidia DGX Spark Price and Availability

The Nvidia DGX Spark price is set at $3,999 (roughly Rs. 3.5 lakh). The AI supercomputer can be ordered starting October 15 on the company's website. Additionally, its PC partners, such as Acer, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, and MSI, will also release their customised versions, which individuals can opt for. For instance, the Acer Veriton GN100 will also be available in the market soon.

Nvidia DGX Spark Specifications

Nvidia DGX Spark is equipped with the company's GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip chipset and delivers up to one petaflop (1,000 trillion floating-point operations per second) of AI performance. The chipset allows for on-device complex computing as well as the development of processing-intensive applications. However, the company has designed the supercomputer for AI workflows.

The chipset features an Nvidia Blackwell GPU with Cuda and Tensor cores and an Arm-based Nvidia Grace CPU with 20 efficiency cores. The chipset was designed in collaboration with MediaTek. Notably, the chipset is paired with 128GB of unified memory and up to 4TB of NVMe SSD storage. It can handle AI models with up to 200 billion parameters and fine-tune models of up to 70 billion parameters. The company says it can also create AI agents.

Coming to the dimensions, the Nvidia DGX Spark measures 150 x 150 x 50.5mm and weighs 1.2kg. It requires a connection with a 240W power outlet to work. The company CEO, Jensen Huang, delivered one of the first units of the supercomputer to Elon Musk at SpaceX on Monday. Other early recipients include Google, Hugging Face, JetBrains, Meta, Microsoft, Ollama, and others.