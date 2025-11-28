Technology News
Emily in Paris Season 5 OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Romance Comedy Series

Emily in Paris Season 5 follows Emily Cooper’s adventures in Rome, her new romance with Marcello, and career challenges at Agence Grateau.

Updated: 28 November 2025 22:56 IST
Emily in Paris Season 5 OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Romance Comedy Series

Photo Credit: Netflix

Emily in Paris S5: love, career, secrets unfold across Rome and Paris

Highlights
  • Emily in Paris S5 mixes romance, career, and drama across Rome and Paris
  • All 10 episodes stream exclusively on Netflix on December 18, 2025
  • Stars Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, and Lucas Bra
The favourite romantic comedy-drama series Emily in Paris returns for season 5 and its final ride, travelling from Paris to Italy. Lily Collins reprises her role as Emily Cooper, who's now running the new Agence Grateau branch in Rome and navigating romance, friendships, and work challenges in a city where history, style, and endless culture clash. Fans of the series can expect more Escalope antics in Emily's latest adventures, balancing humour and emotion, and with a dash of Parisian nostalgia.

When and Where to Watch

Emily in Paris Season 5 is going to be released on December 18, 2025, on Netflix. All 10 episodes arrive at once, so you can binge one of this year's most earthshaking shows.

Trailer and Plot

The official trailer gives glimpses of Emily's new romance with Marcello and her high-flying job as the head of the Rome office. The season also teases a huge secret that could endanger one of her closest relationships, providing the story with yet another reason to return to Paris.

Cast and Crew

Returning cast members include Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and Lucien Laviscount. Darren Star is at the forefront of that creative team that will take you along with Emily on her next adventure.

Reception

The entire Emily in Paris series has been rated at 6.9/10 on IMDb, which means that fans are showing good participation and attention for all the seasons.

 

Further reading: Netflix, IMDb, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
