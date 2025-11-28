OnePlus 15 was launched in India earlier this month alongside several global markets, weeks after it was introduced in China. However, the flagship's US launch was delayed due to pending FCC certification. The company stated that all required tests had been completed and approval was awaiting processing, but the recent US government shutdown slowed the agency's workflow. Now, that hurdle appears to be clearing, as a new report suggests the handset has finally secured the long-pending clearance and may be launched in the US soon.

OnePlus 15 Could Finally Make Its Debut in the US

Android Authority reports that the FCC has approved a OnePlus device carrying the identifier CPH2749, which is believed to be one of the OnePlus 15 model numbers. The certification, first spotted earlier this week by Reddit user u/Electrical-Plum-751, clears the remaining regulatory barriers and moves the handset closer to its long-awaited US launch.

Although the newly issued certificate positions OnePlus to move ahead with the phone's release, the company has yet to announce when it plans to launch the handset in the country. For now, it is only directing interested customers to sign up on its website so they can be alerted once the handset becomes available.

Running on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, the OnePlus 15 comes with a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,272x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra+ RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It includes a 5,731 sq mm 3D vapour chamber for heat dissipation and supports AI features, like Plus Mind, Google's Gemini AI, AI Recorder, AI Portrait Glow, AI Scan, and AI PlayLab.

The flagship smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main sensor, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel OV50D ultrawide shooter at the back, and houses a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor at the front. The rear cameras support 8K 30fps and 4K up to 120fps recording, while the front camera captures 4K up to 60fps.

The OnePlus 15 packs a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery with 120W SuperVOOC wired and 50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging in the OnePlus 15 handset. It carries an in-display ultrasound fingerprint sensor for security and is claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 15R, likely a rebadged OnePlus Ace 6T, will launch in India alongside several other regions on December 17.