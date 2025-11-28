Technology News
OnePlus 15 Reportedly Bags FCC Certification Hinting at Imminent Launch in the US

Although the certification clears the way for the launch of the OnePlus 15, the company has yet to announce when it will arrive in the US.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 November 2025 16:09 IST
OnePlus 15 Reportedly Bags FCC Certification Hinting at Imminent Launch in the US

OnePlus 15 (pictured) was launched in India earlier this month with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

  • OnePlus 15 runs a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip
  • The handset carries a triple 50-megapixel rear camera unit
  • The OnePlus 15 packs a 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging
OnePlus 15 was launched in India earlier this month alongside several global markets, weeks after it was introduced in China. However, the flagship's US launch was delayed due to pending FCC certification. The company stated that all required tests had been completed and approval was awaiting processing, but the recent US government shutdown slowed the agency's workflow. Now, that hurdle appears to be clearing, as a new report suggests the handset has finally secured the long-pending clearance and may be launched in the US soon.

OnePlus 15 Could Finally Make Its Debut in the US

Android Authority reports that the FCC has approved a OnePlus device carrying the identifier CPH2749, which is believed to be one of the OnePlus 15 model numbers. The certification, first spotted earlier this week by Reddit user u/Electrical-Plum-751, clears the remaining regulatory barriers and moves the handset closer to its long-awaited US launch.

Although the newly issued certificate positions OnePlus to move ahead with the phone's release, the company has yet to announce when it plans to launch the handset in the country. For now, it is only directing interested customers to sign up on its website so they can be alerted once the handset becomes available.

Running on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, the OnePlus 15 comes with a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,272x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra+ RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It includes a 5,731 sq mm 3D vapour chamber for heat dissipation and supports AI features, like Plus Mind, Google's Gemini AI, AI Recorder, AI Portrait Glow, AI Scan, and AI PlayLab.

The flagship smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main sensor, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel OV50D ultrawide shooter at the back, and houses a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor at the front. The rear cameras support 8K 30fps and 4K up to 120fps recording, while the front camera captures 4K up to 60fps.

The OnePlus 15 packs a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery with 120W SuperVOOC wired and 50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging in the OnePlus 15 handset. It carries an in-display ultrasound fingerprint sensor for security and is claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. 

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 15R, likely a rebadged OnePlus Ace 6T, will launch in India alongside several other regions on December 17.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
How to Add Multiple Bank Accounts to Google Pay: A Step-by-Step Guide

