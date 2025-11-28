Technology News
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: iQOO Z10x, iQOO Neo 10R and More Smartphones Go on Sale at Discounted Prices

In addition to price drops, buyers can take advantage of extra bank offers during the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 November 2025 14:12 IST
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: iQOO Z10x, iQOO Neo 10R and More Smartphones Go on Sale at Discounted Prices

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: iQOO Neo 10R is selling for Rs. 23,999

Highlights
  • Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 is now live in India
  • Amazon Pay users get special deals
  • iQOO Neo 10 5G is selling for Rs. 30,999
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 started in India. The discount sale brings price cuts on a wide range of smartphones. If you are looking to buy a new iQOO smartphone, the ongoing sale has a variety of options, across all price segments. You can exchange your older smartphones for additional discounts during the sale. The final discount will vary based on the condition and model of the device being traded in. The e-commerce website has joined hands with a few lenders to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards.  

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Bank Offers, Discounts During the Sale Event

The Black Friday Sale 2025 by Amazon offers up to 80 percent discounts on smartphones, including the iQOO Z series and iQOO Neo series models. These handsets are listed with price cuts during this special discount sale. The company's budget iQOO Z10x model currently costs Rs. 12,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 17,499. Similarly, the iQOO Neo 10 5G is selling for Rs. 30,999, down from the original price of Rs. 36,999. 

Amazon is providing up to 10 percent instant discount for Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Bank of Baroda cardholders. Shoppers can also get EMI plans and coupon discounts. Amazon Pay users get special deals, while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users get up to five percent additional discount on purchases. Shoppers can use Amazon's AI-powered shopping assistant Rufus for product discovery and personalised recommendations. Buyers can take advantage of exchange offers by trading in their old smartphones. Availability of these offers may differ by location. 

Here we have highlighted the deals on iQOO smartphones available during the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025. Readers can also have a look at our list of the best deals on OnePlus and Samsung smartphones. If you have a little extra budget, you can also consider the top deals on iPhone models. 

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Best Deals on iQOO Smartphones

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
iQOO Z10x Rs. 17,499 Rs. 12,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z10R Rs 23,499 Rs. 17,999 Buy Now
iQOO Neo 10R  Rs. 31,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z10 5G Rs. 13,999 Rs. 10,749 Buy Now
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 18,999 Buy Now
iQOO Neo 10 5G  Rs. 36,999 Rs. 30,999 Buy Now
iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP65-rated design
  • Bright 144Hz display with excellent touch sensitivity
  • Capable primary camera
  • Excellent battery life with very fast charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • Remains cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Design could have been more exciting
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
  • Ultrawide video capture limited to 1080p 30fps
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10 (2025) review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO Z10x

iQOO Z10x

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP64-rated design
  • Dynamic light is useful
  • Good raw performance
  • Bad
  • Software needs optimisation
  • Cameras need a lot of work
  • Charging is relatively slow
  • Speakers aren't loud enough
  • No 3.5mm headphone jack
Read detailed iQOO Z10x review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Further reading: Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025, Amazon Black Friday Sale, Best Offers, Amazon, Sale Offers 2025
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: iQOO Z10x, iQOO Neo 10R and More Smartphones Go on Sale at Discounted Prices
