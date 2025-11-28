Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 started in India. The discount sale brings price cuts on a wide range of smartphones. If you are looking to buy a new iQOO smartphone, the ongoing sale has a variety of options, across all price segments. You can exchange your older smartphones for additional discounts during the sale. The final discount will vary based on the condition and model of the device being traded in. The e-commerce website has joined hands with a few lenders to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards.

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Bank Offers, Discounts During the Sale Event

The Black Friday Sale 2025 by Amazon offers up to 80 percent discounts on smartphones, including the iQOO Z series and iQOO Neo series models. These handsets are listed with price cuts during this special discount sale. The company's budget iQOO Z10x model currently costs Rs. 12,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 17,499. Similarly, the iQOO Neo 10 5G is selling for Rs. 30,999, down from the original price of Rs. 36,999.

Amazon is providing up to 10 percent instant discount for Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Bank of Baroda cardholders. Shoppers can also get EMI plans and coupon discounts. Amazon Pay users get special deals, while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users get up to five percent additional discount on purchases. Shoppers can use Amazon's AI-powered shopping assistant Rufus for product discovery and personalised recommendations. Buyers can take advantage of exchange offers by trading in their old smartphones. Availability of these offers may differ by location.

Here we have highlighted the deals on iQOO smartphones available during the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025. Readers can also have a look at our list of the best deals on OnePlus and Samsung smartphones. If you have a little extra budget, you can also consider the top deals on iPhone models.

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Best Deals on iQOO Smartphones

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.