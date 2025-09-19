Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Nvidia Invests $5 Billion in Intel, to Jointly Develop AI Infrastructure and PC Chips

Nvidia Invests $5 Billion in Intel, to Jointly Develop AI Infrastructure and PC Chips

With the investment of $5 billion (roughly Rs. 44,100 crore), Nvidia has become one of Intel’s biggest backers.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 September 2025 10:16 IST
Nvidia Invests $5 Billion in Intel, to Jointly Develop AI Infrastructure and PC Chips

Photo Credit: Nvidia

Nvidia said this partnership will enable it to accelerate applications across its different verticals

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Intel will build custom x86 CPUs for Nvidia’s platforms
  • Nvidia and Intel will jointly develop chipsets for personal PCs
  • In August, the US government reportedly took a 10 percent stake in Intel
Advertisement

Nvidia announced a major investment in Intel on Thursday, which will make it one of the biggest investors in the chipmaker. The financial investment is part of a larger deal between the two companies. It will also witness the two collaborating to develop artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and chipsets for personal computers. Nvidia's partnership with Intel comes at a time when the chipmaker has been struggling to keep up with the AI race and has lost significant valuation in the market.

Nvidia, Intel Join Hands to Develop Chipsets

In a newsroom post, Nvidia announced the new deal it signed alongside Intel. The financial part of the deal includes the GPU maker investing $5 billion (roughly Rs. 44,100 crore) in Intel's common stock. These stocks were purchased at the price of $23.28 (roughly Rs. 2,054) per share. Notably, Nvidia highlighted that the investment has not closed, is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions of the market.

“This historic collaboration tightly couples NVIDIA's AI and accelerated computing stack with Intel's CPUs and the vast x86 ecosystem — a fusion of two world-class platforms. Together, we will expand our ecosystems and lay the foundation for the next era of computing,” said Nvidia Founder and CEO, Jensen Huang.

As part of the deal, Nvidia and Intel will integrate their chipset architectures using NVLink. This will enable the integration of Intel's x86 ecosystem and Nvidia's RTX ecosystem, allowing for the development of more powerful platforms.

On the AI infrastructure side, the chipmaker will develop custom x86 CPUs for Nvidia's AI platforms and customers. The two companies will also jointly build x86 system-on-chips (SoCs) that integrate RTX GPUs. These will then be taken to the market to power a wide range of consumer PCs.

According to a Reuters report, the deal does not involve Intel's foundry, the contract manufacturing business via which it develops chips for other companies. The foundry is reportedly one of the biggest sources of Intel's financial struggles. Analysts have told the publication that Intel's survival could depend on whether it can find a large customer for its foundry.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nvidia, Intel, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Data Centres, PC, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Rolls Out Gemini in Chrome Browser to Introduce AI Agentic Capabilities, Safety Features For Users

Related Stories

Nvidia Invests $5 Billion in Intel, to Jointly Develop AI Infrastructure and PC Chips
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: The Bads of Bollywood, Article 370, and More
  2. Biggest Offers on Smartphones During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Check Early Deals on Tablets
  4. These Samsung Phones Will Get Price Drops Ahead of Festive Season
  5. Redmi 15C 5G Launched With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6,000mAh Battery
  6. Amazon Sale 2025: Check Top Deals on These iQOO Smartphones
  7. iQOO 15 Design Leak Reveals Colour-Changing Panel: See Benchmark Scores
  8. iQOO 15 is All Set to Launch in China Next Month
  9. Vivo X300 Series Official Images Surface Ahead of China Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Home Premium Subscription Could Reportedly Replace Nest Aware, Introduce AI Features
  2. Xiaomi 17 Series Pre-Orders Open in China: Specs and Everything We Know So Far
  3. Redmi 15C 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Xiaomi Pad 8 Series Confirmed to Launch This Month Alongside Xiaomi 17; Pre-Reservations Begin
  5. iQOO 15 Design Teased, Pre-Reservation Begins Ahead of China Launch in October
  6. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Design and Colourways Revealed Ahead of Launch in China
  7. Amazon Sale 2025: Biggest Offers on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 13R, and More Revealed
  8. Oppo Find X9 Renders Reveal Design, Dolby Vision Support Ahead of October Launch
  9. Nvidia Invests $5 Billion in Intel, to Jointly Develop AI Infrastructure and PC Chips
  10. Google Rolls Out Gemini in Chrome Browser to Introduce AI Agentic Capabilities, Safety Features For Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »