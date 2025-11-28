Raktabeej 2 is a Bengali action thriller based on politics. The film is too dark, with an intense narrative and gripping storyline. The sequel to this film takes you deep into the layers of crime, politics and revenge. Every character hides a secret in it, and at every step, there are different consequences. Keeping higher stakes with harsh realities and confrontations with a network of betrayal that grows deeper and mingled. Raktabeej 2 is a very riveting story with many layers in it that keep you hooked till the end.

When and Where to Watch

Raktabeej 2 has been released on OTT platform Zee5 on November 28, after its theatrical run of two months.

Trailer and Plot

The movie has an emotionally intense trailer with a political thriller in it. The plot introduces you to the Intelligence Bureau officer IG Pankaj Sinha and a West Bengal police officer who finds a terrorist leader. Munir Alam is the terrorist whom they track down as he is orchestrating a major attack across the border between Bangladesh and India. This mission takes them to Bangkok from New Delhi. This movie explores the complexities of terrorism that reaches national borders. It highlights the enthusiasm for patriotism and resilience.

Cast and Crew

This sequel of Raktabeej takes you to a cast of many Bengali stars, Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra, Victor Banerjee, Seema Biswas, Nusrat Jahan, Kanchan Mullick, and Anushua Majumder. The director of the movie is Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy. The production has been done by Windows Production and Sanjay Agarwal.

Reception

This movie is appreciated for its actors' stellar performances and captivating narrative. It has an IMDb rating of 6.6 out of 10.