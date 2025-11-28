Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 kicked off in India on Friday (November 28) with discounts on products across several categories, and the sale brings up to 80 percent off on smartphones. If you're looking for a OnePlus smartphone ahead of Christmas and the holiday season, you've got plenty of options to choose from during the ongoing sale. Shoppers can also take advantage of significant discounts on both premium and midrange devices from OnePlus. They can also avail of additional discounts on purchases made using select bank cards. As always, shoppers can take advantage of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and Amazon Pay-based offers.

The company's latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, is listed at Rs. 69,499 during the ongoing Amazon Black Friday Sale, down from its listed price of Rs. 72,999. This flagship phone has a 7,300mAh battery and runs on the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm. It has a 6.78-inch BOE AMOLED display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

The OnePlus 13s, which was launched earlier this year as a compact version of the OnePlus 13, can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 49,999 during the ongoing sale event. Similarly, the latest OnePlus Nord series of smartphones are also listed with notable price cuts.

Amazon has also partnered with Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and HDFC Bank to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards. Shoppers can also avail Amazon Pay-based offers. Buyers can also opt for exchange offers to further cut the costs of their purchases. Further, there are ICICI Amazon Pay credit card-based offers.

Here are the top deals on OnePlus smartphones that you can get during the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025. You can also check our list of best deals on smart TVs on the e-commerce website.

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Here Are the Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.