Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13s, Nord 5, More Available With Discounts

OnePlus 13s can be purchased for Rs. 49,999 during the ongoing Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 November 2025 10:58 IST
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13s, Nord 5, More Available With Discounts

Amazon is offering a 10 percent bank based discounts

Highlights
  • Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 is currently live in India
  • Shoppers can avail no-cost EMI options
  • OnePlus's latest Nord series smartphones are listed with discounts
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 kicked off in India on Friday (November 28) with discounts on products across several categories, and the sale brings up to 80 percent off on smartphones. If you're looking for a OnePlus smartphone ahead of Christmas and the holiday season, you've got plenty of options to choose from during the ongoing sale. Shoppers can also take advantage of significant discounts on both premium and midrange devices from OnePlus. They can also avail of additional discounts on purchases made using select bank cards. As always, shoppers can take advantage of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and Amazon Pay-based offers.

The company's latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, is listed at Rs. 69,499 during the ongoing Amazon Black Friday Sale, down from its listed price of Rs. 72,999. This flagship phone has a 7,300mAh battery and runs on the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm. It has a 6.78-inch BOE AMOLED display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

The OnePlus 13s, which was launched earlier this year as a compact version of the OnePlus 13, can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 49,999 during the ongoing sale event. Similarly, the latest OnePlus Nord series of smartphones are also listed with notable price cuts. 

Amazon has also partnered with Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and HDFC Bank to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards. Shoppers can also avail Amazon Pay-based offers.  Buyers can also opt for exchange offers to further cut the costs of their purchases. Further, there are ICICI Amazon Pay credit card-based offers. 

Here are the top deals on OnePlus smartphones that you can get during the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025. You can also check our list of best deals on smart TVs on the e-commerce website. 

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Here Are the Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
OnePlus 15 Rs. 72,999 Rs. 69,499 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord 5 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 30,249 Buy Now
OnePlus 13R Rs. 44,999 Rs. 37,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 13 Rs. 72,999 Rs. 61,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 5 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 23,249 Buy Now
OnePlus 13s 67,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 18,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5

  • Good
  • Reliable day-to-day performance
  • Decent primary camera
  • Optimised user interface
  • Programmable Plus Key
  • In-house AI features
  • Very good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Last year's chipset
  • Ultrawide camera could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 5 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 5

OnePlus Nord CE 5

  • Good
  • Good CPU performance
  • Very long battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Colourful design
  • In-house AI features
  • Lacks stereo speakers
  • Underwhelming ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4

  • Good
  • Slim design with IP54 certification
  • Vibrant display
  • Good battery life with fast charging
  • IR Blaster
  • Expandable storage
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Poor video recording
  • No dedicated macro camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • Good
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent primary camera
  • Features an IP54 rating
  • Support for fast charging
  • Older chipset that was launched in 2021
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • No ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Set to Launch 5th India Store in Noida on This Date; Mumbai's Second Store Slated for 2026
iPhone Air Price in India Drops By Nearly Rs 13,000 During Reliance Digital Black Friday Sale

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13s, Nord 5, More Available With Discounts
