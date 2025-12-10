Technology News
Best Tablets for Students in India: Xiaomi Pad 7, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, More

Apple's latest iPad model was launched in March this year with an A16 Bionic chip.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 December 2025 19:41 IST
Best Tablets for Students in India: Xiaomi Pad 7, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, More

OnePlus Pad 3 runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE runs on Exynos 1580​ chipset
  • OnePlus Pad 3 was unveiled with a 13.2-inch display
  • iPad (2025) has a 12-megapixel rear camera
Tablets have become essential devices for students in recent years, and these handy devices are useful for learning on the go. The popularity of online classes and digital presentations has driven the adoption of tablets by students in India. If you're in the market for a decent student-friendly tablet, there are many options to choose from. Brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Lenovo, and Apple have compelling tablets with large displays, capable processors and long battery life in their portfolio. Some models include 5G connectivity and stylus support. When choosing a tablet, it's recommended to focus on what matters most to you, be it display quality, processing power, battery life, or stylus input.

Here we have highlighted some best tablets available in India for students now. The options include Xiaomi Pad 7, OnePlus Pad 3, Lenovo Idea Tab Pro, Apple iPad (2025), and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE. Students can compare them based on their academic needs and budget before arriving at a final decision.

Best Tab For Students in India in 2025

Xiaomi Pad 7

Xiaomi Pad 7 is a great option if your budget is below Rs. 30,000 and you want decent specifications. It has an 11.2-inch 3.2K (3,200 x 2,136 pixels) LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The display supports Dolby Vision and HDR10. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

xiaomi pad 7 xiaomi

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Pad 7 has a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It was launched with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. The tablet has a quad-mic setup and a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 features an 8,850mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 1 port.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 11.2-inch, 3.2K 
  • Processor: Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip
  • RAM/Storage: up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • Cameras: 13-megapixel rear,  8-megapixel selfie camera.
  • Battery: 8,850mAh
  • Operating System:  Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0

Xiaomi Pad 7 Price in India

The Xiaomi Pad 7 was launched in India in January this year with a price tag of Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 30,999. It is offered in Graphite Grey, Mirage Purple and Sage Green colour options.

OnePlus Pad 3

The OnePlus Pad 3 is a relatively new model you can consider for students. It runs on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 and sports a 13.2-inch 3.4K (2,400×3,392 pixels) LCD display with up to 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. This tablet runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset alongside up to 16GB LPDDR5T RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

oneplus pad 3 1

On the rear, the OnePlus Pad 3 has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It is compatible with the OnePlus Stylo 2 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard (sold separately) and offers the Open Canvas feature. It carries a 12,140mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It has eight speakers and includes the latest connectivity options like Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4

Key Specifications

  • Display: 13.2-inch, 3.4K, up to 144Hz adaptive refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • RAM/Storage: Up to 16GB, Up to 512GB
  • Cameras: 13-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel selfie shooter
  • Battery: 12,140mAh battery
  • Operating System: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15

OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India

The OnePlus Pad 3 comes in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage options with prices of Rs. 47,999 and Rs. 52,999, respectively, in India. It is available in Frosted Silver and Storm Blue colourways in the country.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro 

The third model in this list is the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro. This Lenovo tablet was launched in March this year with a 12.7-inch 3K (1,840x2,944 pixels) LTPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. 

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro shipped with Android 14-based Lenovo ZUI 16, but the company is promising two OS upgrades up to Android 16 and four years of security updates until 2029. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It has quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support. 

idea tab pro lenovo Lenovo Idea Tab Pro 

Photo Credit: Lenovo

 

Lenovo has included the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus stylus, a Tab Pro 2-in-1 Keyboard, and a Folio Case in the retail box of the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro.  It houses a 10,200mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Other features include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port. 

Key Specifications

  • Display:  12.7-inch 3K
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset 
  • RAM/Storage: up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • Cameras: 13-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel selfie shooter
  • Battery: 10,200mAh
  • Operating System: Android 14-based Lenovo ZUI 16

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Price in India

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option in India. The 12GB + 256GB variant, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 30,999. You can get it in a single Luna Grey colourway.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

If the budget allows for a pricer model, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE will give you better long-term value and versatility for your needs and entertainment. It runs on Samsung's in-house Exynos 1580​ chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It came with Android 15-based One UI 7 and has an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build. 

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE offers several AI features, and it sports a 10.9-inch WUXGA+ (1,440x2,304 pixels) TFT LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate. It features a 13-megapixel main rear camera sensor. For selfies, it has a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. It supports inputs through the S Pen (sold separately).

galaxy tab s10 fe series samsung

Samsung has packed dual speaker units on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. It has an 8,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Other notable features include 5G, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. 

Key Specifications

  • Display: 10.9-inch WUXGA+ (1,440x2,304 pixels) TFT LCD
  • Processor: Samsung Exynos 1580​ chipset
  • RAM/Storage: Up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage
  • Cameras: 13-megapixel rear camera, 12-megapixel selfie camera
  • Battery: 8,000mAh 
  • Operating System: Android 15-based One UI 7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE price in India for the Wi-Fi version starts at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 53,999. The 5G version is listed at Rs. 50,999 and Rs. 61,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively.

iPad (2025) 

If you can afford the price, the iPad (2025) is one of the best all-around tablets available in the market. Students who like Apple's iPadOS operating system and want long software support and a strong app ecosystem can go with this option. The 2025 iPad model was launched in March this year with an A16 Bionic chip. It came with iPadOS 18 and has 128GB of storage. It has a 10.9-inch (1,640x2,360 pixels) Liquid Retina display. 

ipad 2025 apple inline

On the rear, the iPad (2025)  has a 12-megapixel rear camera, and it boasts a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. Users get support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 in this model. It carries a 28.93Wh battery. The battery is claimed to offer up to 10 hours and 9 hours of battery life while watching video on the Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants, respectively.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 10.9-inch (1,640x2,360 pixels) 
  • Processor: A16 Bionic
  • RAM/Storage: Up to 512GB storage
  • Cameras: 12-megapixel rear, 12-megapixel front
  • Battery: 28.93Wh
  • Operating System: iPadOS 

iPad Air (2025) Price in India 

The price of the iPad (2025) model with Wi-Fi connectivity starts at Rs. 34,900. The Wi-Fi + Cellular variant begins at Rs. 49,900. You can purchase this model in Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow colourways.

