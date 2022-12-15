Technology News
loading

iPhone 14’s Satellite-Powered SOS, Crash Detection Feature Said to Save 2 Lives

The iPhone 14’s satellite-powered SOS feature does not require cellular or Wi-Fi network to work.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 15 December 2022 20:46 IST
iPhone 14’s Satellite-Powered SOS, Crash Detection Feature Said to Save 2 Lives

Photo Credit: Apple

The service will be available free of cost for two years to iPhone users

Highlights
  • Apple launched the satellite-powered SOS feature in September
  • The feature has also expanded to Ireland and the UK
  • On December 1, the SOS feature also helped another person get rescued

iPhone 14's satellite-powered SOS system has once again proved beneficial as it recently helped to rescue two passengers who accidently drove their car off Angeles Forest Highway in Angeles National Forest and plunged 300 feet into the canyon. The credits to Apple's satellite-powered SOS and crash detection feature have been given by the first responders who conducted the rescue operation in a helicopter. Apple added the emergency SOS feature, backed by satellite network, to the iPhone devices launched in September and it is already coming in handy for distressed users.

California's Montrose Search and Rescue Team posted an official update about the incident on Twitter. The post noted that they received a call for help via Apple's emergency satellite service.

The team also shared a video of the helicopter mission underway.

The feature does not require cellular or Wi-Fi network to work. Via the satellite network, users are allowed to share their location as well.

If a user is unable to reach emergency services, the iPhone displays an interface to get help to the user via a satellite connection. It asks a bunch of questions to the users to transmit accurate details to potential responders.

Earlier this month, the iPhone-maker announced the expansion of this satellite SOS feature to the iPhone 14 users in France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK.

The Cupertino-based tech giant partnered with Global Star to wire satellite connectivity to its iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

The service will be available free of cost for two years to iPhone users.

In the first week of December, Alaska State Troopers were alerted of an adult male stranded in a remote region through Apple's satellite emergency SOS feature.

At the time, the Apple Emergency Response Centre, which received the man's GPS coordinates, had coordinated with the local emergency team to rescue the person unharmed and on time.

Is the Realme Pad X the budget ‘iPad' you're looking for? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14, Apple, Satellite-Powered SOS feature
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Amazon, Flipkart Served Notice by DCW for Selling Dangerous Acids Online
Featured video of the day
Review of the Realme 10 Pro+

Related Stories

iPhone 14’s Satellite-Powered SOS, Crash Detection Feature Said to Save 2 Lives
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  2. Avatar 2 Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  3. How to Watch the Moto X40 Launch Livestream Event
  4. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  5. Avatar 2 Review: The Biggest, Most Expensive ‘Video Game Movie’ Ever
  6. Nokia C31 With 3-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Acer Swift Edge With 16-Inch 4K OLED Display Launched in India
  8. iQoo Neo 7 5G Surfaces on BIS, May Debut as Rebranded iQoo Neo 7 SE
  9. Vivo S16 Series Confirmed to Launch on December 22: Details
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: An All-Rounder at the Right Price?
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14’s Satellite-Powered SOS, Crash Detection Feature Said to Save 2 Lives
  2. Amazon, Flipkart Served Notice by DCW for Selling Dangerous Acids Online
  3. Vivo S16 Series to Launch on December 22; Curved Display for Vivo S16, Vivo S16 Pro Expected
  4. Dell Augments ‘Concept Luna’ Project With Telemetry, Robotic Automation
  5. Boat Stream Edition Netflix-Themed Wireless Headphones, Earphones With ANC Launched in India: All Details
  6. Moto X40 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 60-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Foxconn to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions at Biggest iPhone Factory in China, End 'Closed Loop' System
  8. God of War TV Series Officially Ordered at Amazon Prime Video
  9. Magic Eden NFT Marketplace Tries to Entice Traffic with Rewards as Market Crumbles
  10. Realme 10S With Dual-Camera Setup, 256GB Storage to Launch on December 16
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.