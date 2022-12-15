iPhone 14's satellite-powered SOS system has once again proved beneficial as it recently helped to rescue two passengers who accidently drove their car off Angeles Forest Highway in Angeles National Forest and plunged 300 feet into the canyon. The credits to Apple's satellite-powered SOS and crash detection feature have been given by the first responders who conducted the rescue operation in a helicopter. Apple added the emergency SOS feature, backed by satellite network, to the iPhone devices launched in September and it is already coming in handy for distressed users.

California's Montrose Search and Rescue Team posted an official update about the incident on Twitter. The post noted that they received a call for help via Apple's emergency satellite service.

The team also shared a video of the helicopter mission underway.

Deputies, Fire Notified of Vehicle Over the Side Via iPhone Emergency Satellite Service



This afternoon at approximately 1:55 PM, @CVLASD received a call from the Apple emergency satellite service. The informant and another victim had been involved in a single vehicle accident pic.twitter.com/tFWGMU5h3V — Montrose Search & Rescue Team (Ca.) (@MontroseSAR) December 14, 2022

The feature does not require cellular or Wi-Fi network to work. Via the satellite network, users are allowed to share their location as well.

If a user is unable to reach emergency services, the iPhone displays an interface to get help to the user via a satellite connection. It asks a bunch of questions to the users to transmit accurate details to potential responders.

Earlier this month, the iPhone-maker announced the expansion of this satellite SOS feature to the iPhone 14 users in France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK.

The Cupertino-based tech giant partnered with Global Star to wire satellite connectivity to its iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

The service will be available free of cost for two years to iPhone users.

In the first week of December, Alaska State Troopers were alerted of an adult male stranded in a remote region through Apple's satellite emergency SOS feature.

At the time, the Apple Emergency Response Centre, which received the man's GPS coordinates, had coordinated with the local emergency team to rescue the person unharmed and on time.

