OnePlus Watch Lite, the company's upcoming smartwatch model, is confirmed to launch in select global markets on the same day as the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2. A dedicated microsite for the upcoming smartwatch is now live in a country in Europe. The microsite also reveals key specifications and features of the Watch Lite, including its battery life, design, display brightness, and health features. The smartwatch will be equipped with a circular dial with a metal frame surrounding it.

OnePlus Watch Lite Will Launch in Select Markets on December 17

A dedicated microsite on the China-based tech firm's website in Hungary has confirmed that the OnePlus Watch Lite will be launched in select markets on December 17, which is the day the China-based smartphone maker will also unveil the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 in India and other global markets. We don't know whether the wearable will also be launched in India on the same day, or whether it will be introduced in the country in the future.

The OnePlus Watch Lite will be equipped with a round dial, which appears to be surrounded by a metal frame. It will feature a crown on the right side, along with an unspecified rectangular button, which could be used for navigating the watch UI. It is shown to ship with a rubber strap. The upcoming smartwatch is teased to arrive in black and silver colourways, which will sport a black and a beige strap, respectively.

The wearable is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life. It is teased to support NFC connectivity. Moreover, users will be able to connect the smartwatch with Android handsets and iPhone models. It will also support “enhanced” dual-frequency GPS.

According to the microsite, the display of the OnePlus Watch Lite will deliver up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness for better viewing under direct sunlight. The touchscreen will also feature Aqua Touch, allowing users to use the display with wet hands.

The list of health tracking features OnePlus' upcoming smartwatch, the Watch Lite, will support includes 60s Wellness Overview, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, odometer, workout tracker, and calorie counter.