OnePlus Pad Go 2 Key Specifications and Sale Date Revealed; Will Feature Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo will be the first stylus compatible with a OnePlus Pad Go device.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 December 2025 18:31 IST
OnePlus Pad Go 2 Key Specifications and Sale Date Revealed; Will Feature Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad Go 2 will launch in India on December 17

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad Go 2 Geekbench listing suggests 8GB RAM support
  • The tablet may ship with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16
  • The OnePlus Pad Go 2 could pack a large 10,050mAh battery
OnePlus Pad Go 2 will arrive as a successor to the OnePlus Pad Go, which was unveiled in 2023. It will be officially launched at an event on December 17 and will go on sale a day later, on December 18. The tablet is said to be aimed at students and young professionals, according to the company. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has shared several key details about the upcoming device, including its processor, battery, charging features, and stylus support. 

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Key Features Revealed Ahead of Launch

The upcoming tablet from OnePlus will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra octa core chipset, which is built on a 4nm manufacturing process, according to an official press release. The company says the tablet will be certified by TÜV SÜD for smooth performance for up to four years. 

According to a recent Geekbench listing, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will support 8GB of RAM and run on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be equipped with a 10,050mAh battery and will support 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. It is claimed to offer up to 15 hours of continuous video playback, up to 53 hours of music playback, and up to 60 days of standby time. The device will also support reverse cable charging to power other devices.

OnePlus has also revealed that the upcoming OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo will be the first stylus compatible with a OnePlus Pad Go device. It is said to have been designed for note-taking, productivity, and creative work. The stylus will support fast charging, and a 10-minute charge is claimed to provide enough power for half a day of use, according to the company.oneplus pad go 2 stylo oneplus inline OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 will also sport a 12.1-inch display with a pixel density of 284ppi and a peak brightness of 900 nits in high brightness mode. It will cover 98 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and will use a 7:5 aspect ratio. The display will offer an 88.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and will support Dolby Vision. It will also be certified with TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 4.0, the company added.

On the software side, the tablet will use OnePlus' Open Canvas multitasking system. It will support split-screen mode and will allow smooth switching between multiple windows. More details will be revealed at the OnePlus Pad Go 2 launch event on December 17, where the company will also introduce the OnePlus 15R.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus Pad Go 2, OnePlus Pad Go 2 India Launch, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
OnePlus Pad Go 2 First Impressions
OpenAI Claims Increased Enterprise Usage Amid CEO’s Code Red Declaration

Comment
Turbo Read

