Qualcomm’s Interest in Acquiring Intel Is Said to Have Cooled

Qualcomm made a preliminary approach to Intel on a possible takeover.

By Michelle F. Davis, Ryan Gould and Ian King, Bloomberg News | Updated: 26 November 2024 13:32 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

A successful deal would’ve marked the biggest purchase of a technology hardware firm

  • Qualcomm made a preliminary approach to Intel on a possible takeover,
  • The transaction faced numerous financial, regulatory and operational hurd
  • Qualcomm has been looking ahead to new markets like PCs
Qualcomm's interest in pursuing an acquisition of Intel has cooled, according to people familiar with the matter, upending what would have likely been one of the largest technology deals of all time.

The complexities associated with acquiring all of Intel has made a deal less attractive to Qualcomm, said some of the people, asking not to be identified discussing confidential matters. It's always possible Qualcomm looks at pieces of Intel instead or rekindles its interest later, they added. 

An Intel takeover would have ranked among the largest acquisitions in history, based on its current market value. A successful deal would've marked the biggest purchase of a technology hardware firm, outstrippping Broadcom's buyout of software maker VMWare in 2023. And it could have helped reshape the semiconductor landscape, creating a larger US chip leader at a time global governments are vying to boost domestic supply.

Representatives for Qualcomm and Intel declined to comment.

Qualcomm made a preliminary approach to Intel on a possible takeover, Bloomberg News and other outlets reported in September. It came just weeks after Intel communicated a bruising earnings report where it delivered a disappointing revenue forecast and outlined a 15 percent reduction in headcount in an effort to “resize and refocus.”

But the transaction faced numerous financial, regulatory and operational hurdles, including the assumption of Intel's more than $50 billion (roughly Rs. 4,21,494 crore) in debt. It likely would have drawn a lengthy and arduous antitrust review, including in China, which is a key market for both companies. 

Qualcomm would have had to handle Intel's money-losing semiconductor manufacturing unit, a business where it has no experience.

Qualcomm has been looking ahead to new markets — including personal computers, networking and automotive chips — to generate an additional $22 billion (roughly Rs. 1,85,457 crore) in annual revenue by fiscal 2029.

The San Diego-headquartered firm's chief executive officer, Cristiano Amon, said in a Bloomberg Television interview last week that, “right now, at this time, we have not identified any large acquisition that is necessary for us to execute on this $22 billion (roughly Rs. 1,85,443 crore).”

‘Better Together'

Intel, which until relatively recently was among the largest chipmakers by value, is in the midst of trying to reinvent itself. Rivals such as Nvidia have been pulling away in the race to supply chips that can cater to the sheer demand for artificial intelligence.

The Santa Clara, California-based company has a market value of about $107 billion (roughly Rs. 9,02,042 crore). That's despite its stock having declined about 51 percent year to date.

© 2024 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: qualcomm, intel, buyout
Instagram Rolls Out Nicknames, Live Location Sharing and More Features for DMs
OnePlus Watch 3 Tipped to Launch Alongside OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Globally

