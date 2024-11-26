OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to launch as a successor to the OnePlus Watch 2, which was unveiled at MWC 2024 in February. The company has yet to confirm the purported smartwatch or hint at its eventual launch. However, a tipster claims that OnePlus will likely introduce the Watch 3 in global markets alongside the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R handsets. The phones are expected to arrive in international markets soon. Notably, the OnePlus 13 was launched in China in October.

OnePlus Watch 3 Global Launch (Expected)

The OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to be one of the products that the company is likely to launch in global markets soon, alongside the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, according to an X post by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh). He did not specify any expected launch timeline for these.

Notably, the OnePlus Watch 2 smartwatch was initially introduced in select global markets outside China in February at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. It is likely that the OnePlus Watch 3 may be unveiled in February 2025. No details about the rumoured smartwatch are known yet. It is said to come with upgrades over the existing Watch 2.

OnePlus Watch 2 Features, Price in India

The OnePlus Watch 2 sports a 1.43-inch 60Hz round AMOLED display with a 2.5D sapphire crystal screen. It is powered by a Snapdragon W5 SoC and a BES2700 chipset. The Snapdragon processor helps run Wear OS, while the latter runs RTOS. It has a military-grade MIL-STD-810H build and comes with 5ATM water resistance and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus claimed that the Watch 2 offers up to 100 hours of usage time in Smart Mode, and up to 12 days of battery life in Power Saver mode, with the help of a 500mAh battery and some smart OS switching. It supports 7.5W VOOC fast charging and can last for up to 48 hours with heavy usage. In India, it was priced at Rs. 24,999 during launch.