Technology News
English Edition

Qualcomm's Potential Intel Buyout Could Raise Antitrust, Foundry Concerns

While Intel designs and manufactures its chips that power personal computers and data centers, Qualcomm has never operated a chip factory.

By Aditya Soni and Yuvraj Malik, Bloomberg News | Updated: 24 September 2024 13:11 IST
Qualcomm's Potential Intel Buyout Could Raise Antitrust, Foundry Concerns

Photo Credit: Reuters

Qualcomm could also decide to buy parts of Intel's business, instead of the entire company

Highlights
  • Shares of Intel rose nearly three percent on Monday
  • Qualcomm's shares were down 1.8 percent
  • Intel is facing one of its worst periods as losses mount
Advertisement

A potential deal to buy Intel could accelerate Qualcomm's diversification but will burden the smartphone chipmaker with a loss-making semiconductor manufacturing unit that it may struggle to turn around or sell, analysts said.

A buyout will also face tough antitrust scrutiny globally as it would unite two crucial chip firms in what would be the sector's biggest ever deal, creating a behemoth with a strong share of the smartphone, personal computer and server markets.  

Shares of Intel rose nearly three percent on Monday, after media reports late on Friday about Qualcomm's early-stage approach for the struggling chipmaker. Qualcomm's shares were down 1.8 percent. 

"The rumored deal between Qualcomm and Intel is intriguing on many levels and, from a pure product perspective, makes a certain degree of sense as they have a number of complementary product lines," said TECHnalysis Research founder Bob O'Donnell.

"The reality of it actually occurring, however, is very low. Plus, it is unlikely Qualcomm would want all of Intel and trying to break apart the product business from the foundry business right now just would not be possible," he said.

Once the dominant force in the semiconductor industry, five-decade-old Intel is facing one of its worst periods as losses mount at the contract manufacturing unit it is building out in hopes of challenging TSMC. 

Intel's market value has fallen below $100 billion (roughly Rs. 8,36,313 crore) for the first time in three decades as the company has missed out on the generative AI boom after passing on an OpenAI investment. 

As of last close, its market capitalisation was less than half that of potential suitor Qualcomm, which has a value of about $190 billion (roughly Rs. 15,88,934 crore).

Considering Qualcomm had around $7.77 billion (roughly Rs. 64,980 crore) in cash and cash equivalents as of June 23, analysts expect the deal will mostly be funded through stock and would be highly dilutive for Qualcomm's investors, likely raising some apprehension.

Qualcomm, which also supplies to Apple, has quickened its efforts to expand beyond its mainstay smartphone business with chips for industries including automotive and PCs under CEO Cristiano Amon. But it still remains overly reliant on the mobile market, which has struggled in recent years due to the post-pandemic demand slump.

Amon is personally involved in the Intel negotiations and has been examining various options for a deal for the company, sources have told Reuters.     

This is not the first time Qualcomm is pursing a large acquisition. It had offered to buy rival NXP Semiconductors for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,67,973 crore) in 2016, but abandoned the bid two years later after failing to secure a nod from Chinese regulators.

Foundry Conundrum 

While Intel designs and manufactures its chips that power personal computers and data centers, Qualcomm has never operated a chip factory. It uses contract manufacturers such as TSMC and designs and other technology supplied by Arm Holdings. 

Qualcomm lacks the experience needed to ramp up Intel's fledgling foundry business, which recently named Amazon.com as its first major customer, according to analysts. 

"We do not know why Qualcomm would be a better owner for those assets," said Stacy Rasgon of Bernstein. 

"We do not really see a scenario without them either; we do not think anyone else would really want to run them and believe scrapping them is unlikely to be politically viable," he added.

Intel's foundry business is seen as crucial to Washington's goal of growing domestic chip manufacturing. The company has secured about $19.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1,63,079 crore) in federal grants and loans under the CHIPS Act to build and expand factories across four US states. 

Some analysts said Intel would prefer outside investments instead of a sale, pointing to a recent move to make the foundry business more independent. 

Bloomberg News reported over the weekend that Apollo Global Management, already a partner in Intel's Ireland facility, has offered an investment of as much as $5 billion (roughly Rs. 41,814 crore) in the company.

Qualcomm could also decide to buy parts of Intel's business, instead of the entire company. Reuters had reported earlier this month that it had particular interest in Intel's PC design unit.

© 2024 Bloomberg LP

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Intel, Qualcomm, Chipmaker, PC, OpenAI
Telegram to Provide Users' IP Addresses, Phone Numbers to Law Enforcement Authorities, CEO Says
State of Play Broadcast Announced for This Week, Will Feature Over 20 PS5, PS VR2 Games

Related Stories

Qualcomm's Potential Intel Buyout Could Raise Antitrust, Foundry Concerns
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Key Specifications Spotted on Geekbench
  2. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Chipset, Battery Confirmed; Note 14 Pro Features Leaked
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Unboxing Video Reveals Full Design, Specifications
  4. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Said to Go Global Soon
  5. Here's How Much Storage You Need to Run Apple Intelligence on Your iPhone
  6. iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 Brings Apple Intelligence to the Messages App
  7. Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  8. Nothing Ear Open Design, Key Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch
  9. iQOO Neo 9 Pro, iQOO 12 5G, More Discounted at Amazon Great Indian Festival
  10. OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Google’s Circle to Search Feature Will Reportedly Work With Message Bubbles With Android 15
  2. Cloudflare Introduces AI Audit Tool to Block Data Scraping AI Bots from Accessing Websites
  3. Elon Musk’s X Will Soon Let Users View Posts From People Even if They Have Been Blocked
  4. iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, iQOO 12 5G, More Discounted During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024
  5. Dreame X40 Ultra Robot Vacuum-Mop With 12,000Pa Suction Power Launched in India
  6. Sweden Classifies Some Crypto Exchanges as ‘Professional Money Launderers’
  7. Meta AI Voice Chat Said to Feature Voices of Celebrities Including John Cena, Judi Dench
  8. PM Modi, US President Biden Announce Plans for New Chip Plant in India
  9. Xiaomi Reportedly Working on Two Tri-Fold Devices That Could Debut by 2026
  10. MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset With Dedicated AI NPU to Launch in China on October 9
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »