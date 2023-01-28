Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series of flagship laptops are slated to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, which will take place on February 1. The South Korean tech giant has opened the pre-booking for these laptops, despite not revealing any details about them. Now, a new report has surfaced that includes supposed design renders of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 360. The report has also shed some light on some of the key specifications of these upcoming laptops.

According to a MySmartPrice report, Samsung will launch five Galaxy Book 3 series laptops at Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on February 1. The publication, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, has shared the design renders of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 360.

Starting with the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, the laptop will come with a stylus. As the name suggests, this upcoming convertible laptop is said to feature a 360-degree hinge. It is expected to run on Windows 11 and could be powered by a 13th Gen Intel Evo i7 processor. There could be a 14-inch display along with a microSD card slot, headphone jack and a USB port. The speakers are said to be on the bottom side of the laptop.

Moving ahead, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro appears to have thinner bezels on the sides in comparison to its chin. This laptop is expected to come in two screen sizes — 14-inch and 16-inch 3K AMOLED displays. It is also expected to boot Windows 11 out of the box. However, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro could be offered with two processor options — 13th Gen Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7. There could also be 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. This laptop is expected to feature Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro seemingly gets a large trackpad and a membrane keyboard. The 14-inch variant is expected to have an 11mm thickness, weigh about 1.2kg, and carry a 63Wh battery. On the other hand, the 16-inch model is said to get a 76Wh battery, and have a thickness of 13mm while weighing about 1.6kh. Both size variants are believed to come with a 65W power adapter.

