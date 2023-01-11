Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy Book 3 Pre-Order Reservation Begins in US

Samsung Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book 3 series are expected to go official on February 1.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 11 January 2023 18:54 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place at 11.30pm IST (10am PST) on February 1

Highlights
  • Samsung started accepting preorder reservations for new devices
  • Specifications of Galaxy S23 series are not known at this moment
  • Interested users can register on Samsung US website

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is confirmed to take place in San Francisco on February 1 and the launch of new Galaxy S series smartphones will be the key highlight of the event. Ahead of the official launch, the Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book 3 laptops are now officially up for pre-order reservations in the US. Samsung is offering a credit of $100 (roughly Rs. 8,000) for customers reserving smartphones and laptops in advance. Rumour mill suggests that the upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup will include three models — Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The reservation page for new Samsung Galaxy S series smartphones and Galaxy Book laptops are currently live on the Samsung US website. Users pre-ordering the smartphones or laptops will receive a Samsung Credit of $50 (roughly Rs. 4,000), and those who make a reservation for both products will get $100 worth of Samsung Credit. These credits can be used while purchasing selected products on Samsung.com, or in the Shop Samsung App. The page, however, doesn't specify the exact moniker of smartphones and laptops.

Interested customers in the US can register for pre-orders by providing their details including full name, email, and phone number. Once users have entered their details, Samsung will send an email confirming the pre-order reservation.

Samsung earlier today shared an invitation for its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The in-person event will start at 11:30pm IST on February 1 and it will be livestreamed via the company's official channels. Samsung Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book 3 series are expected to go official during the event.

The upcoming flagship smartphone lineup is tipped to include the vanilla Galaxy S23, alongside the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra models. They are expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book 3 series could feature three laptop models — Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
