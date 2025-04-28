Technology News
SanDisk WD Black SN7100 NVMe SSD With 7.2GBps Read Speeds Launched in India

The SSD is available in several capacities, ranging from 500GB to 4TB.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 April 2025 16:54 IST
Photo Credit: SanDisk

SanDisk offers a five-year warranty with the WD SN7100 NVMe SSD

Highlights
  • WD Black SN7100 NVMe SSD offers up to 7.2GBps peak read speeds
  • It supports PCIe Gen4 and has backward compatibility with Gen3 systems
  • The SSD is offered in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB storage options
SanDisk has launched the WD Black SN7100 NVMe SSD (solid-state drive) in India. Similar to other SSDs in the company's WD Black lineup, the SN7100 model is aimed at mainstream gamers and for tackling AI applications and comes with support for PCIe Gen4 interface. It is claimed to deliver quick read and write speeds for immersive visuals in games and reduce in-game stutter. WD says its newest SSD is built using SanDisk's next generation TLC (Triple-Level Cell) 3D NAND, which provides a 35 percent performance gain over the previous model, the WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD.

SanDisk WD Black SN7100 NVMe SSD Price in India, Availability

SanDisk WD Black SN7100 NVMe SSD is available in four storage capacities — 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. The base 500GB option is priced at Rs. 4,899. The company says its SSD is available for purchase via various e-commerce platforms as well as retail IT channels across the country.

It is offered with a five-year warranty, as per the company.

SanDisk WD Black SN7100 NVMe SSD Specifications

The WD Black SN7100 NVMe SSD arrives as the successor to the WD Black SN770 which was launched in India in 2022. As per the company, it offers sequential read and write speeds of up to 7.2GBps and 6.9GBps, respectively, for the 1TB and 2TB models. The SSD is said to be a lightweight and durable option, with a D-RAM-less design. In theory, hard drives without the D-RAM component often tend to consume less power along with a reduced manufacturing cost.

The company claims WD Black SN7100 NVMe SSD is built for laptops and handheld gaming devices, offering up to 100 percent more power efficiency over the previous generation. It is compatible with the latest PCIe Gen4 x 4 interface while also being backwards compatible with PCIe Gen3, albeit with slower read and write speeds.

The top-end 4TB storage model is capable of 2,400 terabytes written (TBW), showcasing its endurance. It is said to prove beneficial for gameplay streaming, capturing speedruns, or creating games with the latest game engines. On Windows-based systems, gamers can download the WD Black dashboard to monitor the SSD's health, performance, and update its firmware. The application also bundles a Game Mode which is claimed to optimise the gaming experience.

Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
