Asus ROG Strix Laptops With RTX 5000 Series GPU to Launch in India on May 2

Asus will introduce new ROG Strix gaming laptops in India next month. The company has announced the date when customers can pre-book its upcoming gaming laptop models in the country. Asus' teaser reveals that the laptops will be equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series GPUs, which comprises the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 models. The ROG Strix G16 (2025) and ROG Strix G18 (2025) laptops were previously launched in select global markets with up to RTX 5080 GPUs in January.

Asus Teases ROG Strix Laptops With RTX 5000 Series GPU

The company teased the India launch of ROG Strix gaming laptops with RTX 5000 series GPU in an X (formerly Twitter) post. The teaser confirms that the pre-bookings for the laptops will begin in the country on May 2. The teaser, suggests that the upcoming lineup may include the ROG Strix G16 (2025) and ROG Strix G18 (2025) variants, which were initially unveiled during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025) in January.

The Asus ROG Strix G16 (2025) and ROG Strix G18 (2025) come with 16-inch and 18-inch 2.5K (2,560×1,440 pixels) IPS LCD screens, respectively, with 100 percent DCI:P3 colour gamut coverage. They are powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX or AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D CPUs paired with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM.

Both Asus ROG Strix G16 (2025) and ROG Strix G18 (2025) gaming laptops are equipped with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs, coupled with up to 16GB of VRAM. They support up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage and carry a 90Wh battery each.

Asus reveals that the new ROG Strix G laptops feature up to two Thunderbolt 5 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a 2.5G Ethernet port. The Intel variants support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. Meanwhile, connectivity options for the AMD versions include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.