Windows 12 Release Date Possibly Leaked by Intel: All You Need to Know

Windows 12 release date might have been leaked recently and could arrive on computers in the coming months. Microsoft's purported successor to Windows 11 is expected to be the next major refresh after Windows 11 was released in October 2021 with visual changes elements like the taskbar, Windows Explorer, as well as support for widgets. It's worth noting that Microsoft is yet to officially reveal any details of plans to launch the next version of its Windows desktop operating system.

A transcript of a recent fireside chat at the Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference reveals that Intel CFO David Zinsner might have leaked the release date for Windows 12. "We actually think '24 is going to be a pretty good year for client, in particular, because of the Windows refresh," the transcript quotes Zinsner as saying. Microsoft regularly issues updates and patches for its operating system, so a refresh of Windows suggests a new version is on the way.

"And we still think that the installed base is pretty old and does require a refresh and we think next year maybe the start of that, given the Windows catalyst. So, we're optimistic about how things will play out beginning in '24," Zinsner adds, in response to a question about whether Intel expects its gains to continue after the company recently started to gain back market share.

It is interesting to note the timing of the Intel executive's mention of the Windows "refresh" and "catalyst" come soon after the company unveiled its Intel Core Ultra processors that will arrive on December 14. Intel's Meteor Lake chips, unlike their Raptor Lake predecessor, will be aimed at laptops. However, with the purported arrival of Intel's Arrow Lake-S CPUs — with up to 24 cores — expected in 2024, Intel could have new desktop CPUs ready in time for the next version of Windows.

Intel's new Meteor Lake chips are the first processors from the chipmaker to be equipped with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) for improved on-device AI performance. The new chiplet design also includes the first integrated NPU AI engine. Meanwhile, the Windows 11 23H2 update is already introducing new AI features such as Windows Copilot, and Microsoft is likely to double down on the AI features and technology it is working on, if it plans to release the next version of Windows in the coming months.

