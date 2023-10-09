Technology News

Windows 12 Release Date Possibly Leaked by Intel: All You Need to Know

According to Intel's CFO the chipmaking firm is expecting a Windows "catalyst" and "refresh" to be released next year.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 October 2023 17:52 IST
Windows 12 Release Date Possibly Leaked by Intel: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Windows 11 (pictured) was released in October 2021 and came with a visual refresh

Highlights
  • Windows 12 launch date is yet to be announced by Microsoft
  • The company has been supporting Windows 11 since October 2021
  • Windows 12 may also benefit from AI improvements on Intel's new chips
Advertisement

Windows 12 release date might have been leaked recently and could arrive on computers in the coming months. Microsoft's purported successor to Windows 11 is expected to be the next major refresh after Windows 11 was released in October 2021 with visual changes elements like the taskbar, Windows Explorer, as well as support for widgets. It's worth noting that Microsoft is yet to officially reveal any details of plans to launch the next version of its Windows desktop operating system.

A transcript of a recent fireside chat at the Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference reveals that Intel CFO David Zinsner might have leaked the release date for Windows 12. "We actually think '24 is going to be a pretty good year for client, in particular, because of the Windows refresh," the transcript quotes Zinsner as saying. Microsoft regularly issues updates and patches for its operating system, so a refresh of Windows suggests a new version is on the way.

"And we still think that the installed base is pretty old and does require a refresh and we think next year maybe the start of that, given the Windows catalyst. So, we're optimistic about how things will play out beginning in '24," Zinsner adds, in response to a question about whether Intel expects its gains to continue after the company recently started to gain back market share. 

It is interesting to note the timing of the Intel executive's mention of the Windows "refresh" and "catalyst" come soon after the company unveiled its Intel Core Ultra processors that will arrive on December 14. Intel's Meteor Lake chips, unlike their Raptor Lake predecessor, will be aimed at laptops. However, with the purported arrival of Intel's Arrow Lake-S CPUs — with up to 24 cores — expected in 2024, Intel could have new desktop CPUs ready in time for the next version of Windows.

Intel's new Meteor Lake chips are the first processors from the chipmaker to be equipped with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) for improved on-device AI performance. The new chiplet design also includes the first integrated NPU AI engine. Meanwhile, the Windows 11 23H2 update is already introducing new AI features such as Windows Copilot, and Microsoft is likely to double down on the AI features and technology it is working on, if it plans to release the next version of Windows in the coming months.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Windows 12, Windows 12 release date, Windows 11, Windows, Windows 12 launch date, Intel, Microsoft
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
WhatsApp May Soon Bring a Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats: Report
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Refrigerators Under Rs. 20,000

Related Stories

Windows 12 Release Date Possibly Leaked by Intel: All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Open Tipped to Sport 7.82-Inch Display, Might Look Like This
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on Laptops
  3. OnePlus 11 5G at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Sale
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Offers
  5. Oppo Find N3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Listed on Geekbench
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Smart TV Deals Under Rs. 20,000
  7. OnePlus 11R Offered With Discounts During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  8. iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: Which iPhone Should You Buy
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Live: Best Deals
  10. Motorola Edge 40 to Be Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 12 Series Camera Details Leaked; Tipped to Get 64-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  2. Windows 12 Release Date Possibly Leaked by Intel: All You Need to Know
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Refrigerators Under Rs. 20,000
  4. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Tipped to Cross 2 Million Mark on AnTuTu Benchmark Test With This Hardware Change
  5. WhatsApp May Soon Bring a Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats: Report
  6. Oppo Find N3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench
  7. Google Pixel 8 Pro’s Manual Camera Controls Reportedly Work on All Pixel Phones With Tensor Chip
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  9. Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Reportedly Fought to Keep ‘I’m Just Ken’ Dance Sequence in the Film
  10. Honor Magic Vs 2, Honor Watch 4 Pro Launch Date Set For October 12: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »