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Xiaomi Book Pro 14, Xiaomi Watch S5 China Launch Date Announced; Key Features Teased

The Xiaomi Book Pro 14 is claimed to include a 129 sq cm pressure-sensitive touchpad with support for quick gesture controls.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 March 2026 18:25 IST
Xiaomi Book Pro 14, Xiaomi Watch S5 China Launch Date Announced; Key Features Teased

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi's upcoming laptop will have dual hard drive bays with reserved expansion slots

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Highlights
  • The launch event is scheduled for March 19 in China
  • The Book Pro 14 will feature a 14.6-inch 3.1K OLED display
  • The Watch S5 will feature upgraded health monitoring sensors
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The Xiaomi Book Pro 14 and Xiaomi Watch S5 smartwatch will be launched in China later this month, the company announced on Monday. Through teaser posts on its social media, design and key specifications of the upcoming laptop and smartwatch were revealed ahead of their anticipated debut. The Xiaomi Notebook Pro 14 is confirmed to arrive with a 14.6-inch OLED display and support for up to 4TB SSD storage. The Watch S5, meanwhile, is positioned as a new addition to Xiaomi's smartwatch lineup with health and fitness tracking capabilities.

Xiaomi Book Pro 14, Xiaomi Watch S5 Launch Details

The company will launch the Xiaomi Book Pro 14 and Xiaomi Watch S5 in China at an event scheduled for March 19 at 7pm Beijing Time (4:30pm IST if you're in India). The company has teased the laptop to feature a 14.6-inch OLED screen with a 3.1K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness.

The Xiaomi Book Pro 14 is said to include a 129 square cm pressure-sensitive touchpad with support for quick gesture controls. On the storage front, Xiaomi has confirmed the existence of dual hard drive bays with reserved expansion slots, along with an additional M.2 2280 SSD slot, allowing the system to support up to 4TB of storage. Xiaomi says the laptop weighs 1.08kg and features an ultra-thin design while still focusing heavily on performance. The device will be powered by the third-generation Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor, which is expected to deliver improved computing and AI capabilities.

For connectivity, Xiaomi's upcoming laptop will be equipped with a 40Gbps Thunderbolt 4 port, a 10Gbps full-featured USB Type-C port, a 5Gbps USB Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 TDMS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For thermal management, the laptop is equipped with a 10,000 square mm VC cooling module, paired with dual fans and a triple air-duct heat dissipation system. Xiaomi claims the device can sustain 50W performance output, allowing it to handle demanding workloads and heavy usage scenarios more comfortably.

More details about the laptop's processor, RAM configurations, pricing, and availability are expected to be announced during the launch event.

The Xiaomi Watch S5, meanwhile, will feature a new four-light, four-PD sensor array designed to improve biometric monitoring. Xiaomi claims its self-developed heart rate algorithm version 2.0 delivers up to 94 percent heart rate accuracy. The smartwatch will also introduce Sleep Algorithm 2.0, which is said to improve sleep onset and wake-up detection accuracy by 11 percent.

For activity tracking, the Watch S5 will include a dual-frequency GNSS satellite positioning chip that improves motion positioning accuracy by 33 percent. The system supports satellite positioning across BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS systems.

The smartwatch is claimed to support heart rate tracking, stress monitoring, and women's health features. It will also have more than 150 sports modes. Xiaomi says the Watch S5 is equipped with an 815mAh Xiaomi Jinshajiang battery, which can deliver up to 21 days of battery life in Bluetooth mode and up to 14 days of eSIM usage.

Separately, Xiaomi has also confirmed that a new-generation Xiaomi SU7 electric vehicle (EV) will be unveiled at the same March 19 launch event in China.

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Further reading: Xiaomi Book Pro 14, Xiaomi Book Pro 14 Specifications, Xiaomi Watch S5, Xiaomi Watch S5 Specifications, Xiaomi SU7
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Xiaomi Book Pro 14, Xiaomi Watch S5 China Launch Date Announced; Key Features Teased
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