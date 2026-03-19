Xiaomi Book Pro 14 was unveiled in China on Thursday during the giant's March 2026 launch event. Along with the new laptop, the company also launched its next-generation Xiaomi SU7 SUV and the Xiaomi Watch S5. The new Xiaomi Book Pro 14 will be available for purchase in the country via the company's online store. It is offered in four colour options and two storage configurations. The laptop is equipped with Intel's recently released Panther Lake processors, along with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD for onboard storage.

Xiaomi Book Pro 14 Price, Availability

Pricing of the Xiaomi Book Pro 14 starts at CNY 8,499 (about Rs. 1,15,000) for the base variant featuring an Intel Core Ultra 5 325 processor and 24GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the higher-end option, offering an Intel Core Ultra 5 338H processor and 32GB of RAM, is priced at CNY 9,699 (about Rs. 1,31,000). Lastly, the top-of-the-line Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor-powered model, which features 32GB of RAM, costs CNY 10,499 (roughly Rs. 1,42,000).

The new laptop is scheduled to go on sale in China on March 21 at 10:00 am local time (7:30 am IST) via the Xiaomi online store. The Xiaomi Book Pro 14 is offered in Elegant Gray, Soft Focus Power, Soft Mist Blue, and White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Xiaomi Book Pro 14 Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi Book Pro 14 ships with Windows 11 Home. The laptop is equipped with a 14.6-inch 3.1K (3,120x2,080 pixels) OLED touchscreen, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 500 nits of peak brightness, 258 ppi pixel density, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, Dolby Vision, and TUV Rheinland certifications for Flicker Free and Low Blue Light.

Xiaomi's new laptop is powered by up to a third-generation Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor, paired with an Intel Arc B390 GPU. The processor features a 16-core CPU, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.8GHz. Moreover, the Xiaomi Book Pro 14 features up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a 1TB SSD for internal storage.

The Xiaomi Book Pro 14 is backed by a 72Wh battery, with support for 100W wired fast charging. It gets a 2W dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and a dual microphone unit. Moreover, it sports a 1080p webcam. The laptop also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.

The list of I/O ports includes a Thunderbolt 4, one USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, one 3.5mm audio jack, one HDMI 2.1 port, and one USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port. The Xiaomi Book Pro 14 measures 316.77x225x14.95mm and weighs about 2kg.

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