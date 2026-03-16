Realme C100 5G could be the next entrant in the company's C series. The handset is not official yet, but it has been prematurely listed by a European retailer, revealing price details, colour options and key specifications. The Realme C100 5G is listed in two finishes with a 6.8-inch display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and a 7,000mAh battery. It appears to have a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset under the hood, paired with 4GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Realme C100 5G Price (Expected)

European retailer Gomibo has listed the Realme C100 5G with a price tag of EUR 237 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 256GB storage model with the same amount of RAM is available for EUR 256 (roughly Rs. 27,000). It is available for purchase in Green and Purple colour options.

Realme C100 5G Specifications (Expected)

As per the listing, the Realme C100 5G is a dual SIM (Nano+Nano) smartphone featuring a 6.8-inch LCD screen (720x1,570 pixels), a 19.6:9 aspect ratio, and up to 144Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with an ARM Mali G57 MC2 GPU. The handset has 4GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded using a MicroSD card.

The Realme C100 5G has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. For selfies and video chats, it features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It is MIL-810H certified for durability and has a single mono speaker.

The Realme C100 5G includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Other sensors on board are accelerometer, e-compass, light sensor, proximity sensor, and gyroscope. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Realme C100 5G houses a 7,000mAh battery that can be charged through the USB Type-C port. It measures 166.38x78.13x8.45mm and weighs 212 grams.