Poco X8 series is scheduled to be launched in select global markets, including India, by the Xiaomi sub-brand on Tuesday. A day before the unveiling of the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G and Poco X8 Pro 5G, the smartphone maker revealed various details about the phones, including their key specifications, features, and storage options. While the Pro Max variant is confirmed to be available for purchase in two storage configurations, the Pro model will be offered in three RAM and storage variants. Moreover, the global and Indian counterparts will ship with slightly different specifications, as the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G is shown to feature a larger battery in India.

Poco X8 Pro Max Global Model Will Pack a Smaller Battery Than Indian Variant

On X, the Xiaomi sub-brand has confirmed that the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G will be sold globally in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations. On the other hand, the Poco X8 Pro 5G will launch in 8GB+256GB, 8GB+512GB, and 12GB+512GB options.

In the camera department, the two Poco X8 Pro series phones are confirmed to be equipped with dual camera units on the back, headlined by 50-megapixel main shooters, housed inside a pill-shaped camera module. The Poco X8 Pro Max 5G will sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, and 3,840Hz PWM dimming. Meanwhile, the Poco X8 Pro 5G will feature a slightly smaller AMOLED display, measuring 6.59 inches diagonally, while delivering the same peak refresh rate and resolution standard.

Moreover, the company says that both Poco X8 Pro series models will ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The Pro Max variant is also confirmed to be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security. Globally, the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G will pack an 8,500mAh battery. This means that the upcoming phone will be backed by a smaller battery in other global markets, as it is confirmed to launch with a 9,000mAh battery in India.

Other specifications and features of the global counterparts seem to be the same as those of the Indian models. The Poco X8 Pro Max 5G will be powered by a 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, while the Pro variant will be equipped with a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC. The Poco X8 Pro 5G will pack a 6,500mAh battery globally, including India. Both phones will support 100W wired fast charging. However, only the Pro Max model will ship with support for 27W wired reverse charging.