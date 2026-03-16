Technology News
English Edition

Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Camera Configuration and Display Features Revealed

Poco X8 Pro 5G will be sold in select global markets in three RAM and storage configurations.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 March 2026 16:24 IST
Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Camera Configuration and Display Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Poco

Poco X8 Pro Max 5G is claimed to provide over three days of battery life

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Poco X8 Pro series will feature two rear cameras
  • Poco X8 Pro 5G will pack a 6,500mAh battery
  • The phones will support 100W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Poco X8 series is scheduled to be launched in select global markets, including India, by the Xiaomi sub-brand on Tuesday. A day before the unveiling of the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G and Poco X8 Pro 5G, the smartphone maker revealed various details about the phones, including their key specifications, features, and storage options. While the Pro Max variant is confirmed to be available for purchase in two storage configurations, the Pro model will be offered in three RAM and storage variants. Moreover, the global and Indian counterparts will ship with slightly different specifications, as the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G is shown to feature a larger battery in India.

Poco X8 Pro Max Global Model Will Pack a Smaller Battery Than Indian Variant 

On X, the Xiaomi sub-brand has confirmed that the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G will be sold globally in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations. On the other hand, the Poco X8 Pro 5G will launch in 8GB+256GB, 8GB+512GB, and 12GB+512GB options.

In the camera department, the two Poco X8 Pro series phones are confirmed to be equipped with dual camera units on the back, headlined by 50-megapixel main shooters, housed inside a pill-shaped camera module. The Poco X8 Pro Max 5G will sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, and 3,840Hz PWM dimming. Meanwhile, the Poco X8 Pro 5G will feature a slightly smaller AMOLED display, measuring 6.59 inches diagonally, while delivering the same peak refresh rate and resolution standard.

Moreover, the company says that both Poco X8 Pro series models will ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The Pro Max variant is also confirmed to be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security. Globally, the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G will pack an 8,500mAh battery. This means that the upcoming phone will be backed by a smaller battery in other global markets, as it is confirmed to launch with a 9,000mAh battery in India.

Other specifications and features of the global counterparts seem to be the same as those of the Indian models. The Poco X8 Pro Max 5G will be powered by a 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, while the Pro variant will be equipped with a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC. The Poco X8 Pro 5G will pack a 6,500mAh battery globally, including India. Both phones will support 100W wired fast charging. However, only the Pro Max model will ship with support for 27W wired reverse charging.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X8 Pro Max 5G, Poco X8 Pro 5G, Poco X8 Pro Max 5G Price in India, Poco X8 Pro 5G Price in India, Poco X8 Pro Max 5G Specifications, Poco X8 Pro 5G Specifications, Poco X8 Pro Max 5G India Launch, Poco X8 Pro 5G India Launch, Poco
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Begins Testing One UI 9 Beta for Galaxy S26 Ultra Ahead of Android 17 Release: Report

Related Stories

Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Camera Configuration and Display Features Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 6 Series India Launch Teased as New Model Surfaces Online
  2. Poco X8 Pro Series Camera, Display Features Revealed a Day Before Launch
  3. iQOO Z11x 5G With 7,200mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  4. Here's When the Realme P4 Lite 5G Will Be Launched in India
  5. JBL Grip Portable Speaker With Up to 12 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Huawei Teases an Imminent Return to India With the Launch of This Tablet
  7. Samsung Begins Testing Android 17-Based One UI 9 on Galaxy S26 Ultra
  8. Claude Is Doubling the Usage Limits for the Next Two Weeks: Details
  9. Realme C100 5G Retailer Listing Reveals Pricing and Features
  10. OnePlus Nord 6 May Launch With Same Specifications as OnePlus Turbo 6
#Latest Stories
  1. Arc Raiders' AI Voice Lines Were Re-Recorded by Human Actors After Launch, Says Embark CEO
  2. Apple's iPhone 19e Said to Launch in 2028 With Upgraded LPTO OLED Display
  3. WLFI Governance Vote Passes Proposal Introducing Token Lock-Up Incentives
  4. Xiaomi Book Pro 14, Xiaomi Watch S5 China Launch Date Announced; Key Features Teased
  5. Realme C100 5G Listed on Retail Website With 6.8-Inch Display and 7,000mAh Battery
  6. Anthropic Doubles Claude’s Usage Limits for the Next Two Weeks: Details
  7. Australian Lawmakers Advance New Bill to Regulate Crypto Platforms
  8. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Camera Configuration and Display Features Revealed
  9. JBL Grip Portable Speaker With AI Sound Boost, Up to 12 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. Samsung Begins Testing One UI 9 Beta for Galaxy S26 Ultra Ahead of Android 17 Release: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »