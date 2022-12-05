Technology News
Xiaomi Host Mini PC Design Leaked; May Feature 100W PSU, Run on Windows: Report

Xiaomi ‘Mini PC’ design has been dubbed ‘the Host’ and will reportedly feature dual-slot GPU support.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 5 December 2022 19:16 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

  • Xiaomi already sells laptops under its Xiaomi and Redmi brands
  • One of the PC designs features a AMD Ryzen 7 6800H APU
  • Xiaomi was reportedly set to reveal a 'Mini PC' at its Xiaomi 13 event

Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant that has established a robust presence in the Indian smartphone market, might be looking to make inroads in the desktop PC segment in the future. The Beijing-based company already has an existing lineup of laptops, and recent leaks on Chinese social media website Weibo suggest two Windows-based PCs could also be on the way. One of them, dubbed ‘the Host', will reportedly be a compact Mini PC design.

According to a WCCF Tech report, the Xiaomi Mini Host PC is set to feature a 100W Power Supply Unit (PSU) and two-slot GPU support. Leaked images show a device with a small form factor (SFF) and a sleek matte black chassis with sparse internals.

Xiaomi's purported PC model will feature a barebones kit without any internal hardware except the PSU, a XM22AL5X unit with a 100W power rating, according to the report. Images also show Windows+M shortcut keys, indicating it could run on Windows. Other details are currently unavailable.

The second PC also features a compact design and will reportedly feature the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H APU with a Radeon 680M iGPU, 16 GB memory and a 512 GB solid state drive. The report states that the second PC offering will be priced at CNY 3,999, or about $575. A direct currency conversion puts the price in India at just above Rs 47,000.

The report claims that Xiaomi was set to raise the curtains on the Host Mini PC during the Xiaomi 13 series launch in China on December 1. However, the event was postponed with no further updates on a future launch date.

Xiaomi is a major player in smartphone segment in India and is now a leader in the smart TV space. A recent report put the manufacturer on top with 11 percent market share in the segment for the third quarter of 2022. Xiaomi is also making its presence felt in the laptop segment, offering Mi Notebook series, Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Notebook Ultra across various price points.

