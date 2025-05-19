Technology News
English Edition
Acer Swift Go 14 AI, Swift Go 16 AI Copilot+ PCs Launched at Computex 2025 Alongside Swift Edge 14 AI

All models in Acer's Swift Go and Swift Edge AI lineup come with a dedicated Copilot+ hotkey.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 May 2025 18:52 IST
Acer Swift Go 14 AI, Swift Go 16 AI Copilot+ PCs Launched at Computex 2025 Alongside Swift Edge 14 AI

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Swift Go 14 AI and Swift Go 16 AI are said to be thin-and-light models

Highlights
  • Acer Swift Edge 14 AI can be equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 chip
  • Swift Go 14 AI and Swift Go 16 AI laptops offer up to 2TB of SSD storage
  • All Acer Swift Go and Swift Edge models support Copilot+ capabilities
Acer launched several Copilot+ PCs at Computex 2025 in Taiwan on Monday. The company has introduced three laptops as part of its lineup — Acer Swift Go 14 AI, Swift Go 16 AI, and Swift Edge 14 AI, powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors. The Swift Go 16 AI and Swift Go 14 AI are introduced as thin-and-light laptops with features like improved Acer Multi-Control Touchpad for enhanced control. Meanwhile, the Acer Swift Edge 14 AI sports a 14-inch 3K OLED edge-to-edge glass display and comes with Corning Gorilla Matte Pro surface treatment on top.

Acer Swift Go 14 AI, Swift Go 16 AI, Swift Edge 14 AI Price, Availability

Acer Swift Edge 14 AI price starts at EUR 1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,54,000) and will be available for purchase in a single Pearl White colourway starting June in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

The Swift Go 16 AI (Titanium Grey) and Swift Go 14 AI (Steam Blue) Copilot+ PCs are priced at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,25,000) and EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,15,600), respectively. Their availability in the EMEA regions will begin in August and July, respectively.

Acer Swift Go 14 AI, Swift Go 16 AI Specifications

The Acer Swift Go 14 AI Copilot+ PC sports a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) OLED screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Meanwhile, the Swift Go 16 AI has a larger 16-inch 2K (2,048 x 1,280 pixels) WUXGA+ display. Both models come with VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 and Eyesafe 2.0 certifications, and offer 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut. They have a 15.9mm thickness and are advertised as thin and light models, weighing 1.39kg and 1.6kg, respectively.

Buyers can equip the Swift Go AI Copilot+ PCs with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, paired with an Intel Core Ultra Boost NPU which delivers up to 47 tera operations per second (TOPS) of computational power. The company also equips the laptops with up to Intel Arc Graphics 140V for handling graphic-intensive tasks. The chipsets are complemented by up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage.

Connectivity options on the Acer Swift Go 14 AI and Swift Go 16 AI Copilot+ PCs include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. In terms of I/O ports, the laptops feature two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, an HDMI port, and a microSD card reader. Acer has equipped both models with a 1080p full HD IR camera with Windows Hello facial recognition support and a privacy shutter. Other features include a Kensington lock, activity indicator on touchpad, backlit keyboard, and 180-degree hinge.

Both the Acer Swift Go 14 AI and Swift Go 16 AI pack a 64Wh Lithium-ion battery which is claimed to deliver up to 16 hours of battery life.

Acer Swift Edge 14 AI Specifications

The Acer Swift Edge 14 AI Copilot+ PC features a 14-inch 3K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) OLED screen with DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and Corning Gorilla Matte Pro treatment. It has a Magnesium-Aluminum chassis, weighs 0.99kg, and has MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability.

The laptop is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 288V chipset with Intel AI Boost capable of delivering 48 TOPS performance, and Intel Arc Graphics 140V. It can be equipped with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. Acer also provides the Microsoft Pluto crypto-processor for enhanced security. It has a 1080p FHD IR camera and dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra audio.

Connectivity options on the Acer Swift Edge 14 AI Copilot+ PC include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop is backed by a 65Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery which can deliver up to 21 hours of video playback.

Dubbed Copilot+ PCs, all models in the new Acer Swift lineup come with a dedicated Copilot+ hotkey. It brings features such as Recall and Click-to-Do, both of which are currently available in preview. There are improvements to Windows search, Cocreator in Paint, Live Captions, and Windows Studio Effects too.

Acer Swift Go 14 AI Laptop

Acer Swift Go 14 AI Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1200x1920 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Snapdragon X Plus
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11 Pro
SSD 1TB
Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU
Weight 1.32 kg
Acer Swift Edge 14 AI Laptop

Acer Swift Edge 14 AI Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Processor Intel Core Ultra 9
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Arc GPU
Weight 0.99 kg
