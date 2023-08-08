Technology News

Meta Asks Norway Court to Halt Daily Fine Imposed by Regulator Over Privacy Breaches

Meta Platforms is asking for a temporary injunction against the order, according to a court filing.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 August 2023 17:15 IST
Meta Asks Norway Court to Halt Daily Fine Imposed by Regulator Over Privacy Breaches

Photo Credit: Reuters

Datatilsynet said Meta Platforms was seeking to stop the imposition of the fine

Highlights
  • Meta Platforms will be fined 1 million crowns ($97,700) per day
  • Meta is asking for a temporary injunction against the order
  • Meta cannot harvest user data in Norway

Meta Platforms is asking a court in Norway to stop a fine the Nordic country's data regulator imposed on the owner of Facebook and Instagram for breaching users' privacy, according to a court filing.

Meta Platforms will be fined 1 million crowns ($97,700) per day from August 14 over privacy breaches, Norway's data protection authority told Reuters on Monday, in a decision that could have wider European implications.

Meta Platforms is asking for a temporary injunction against the order, according to a court filing. Its petition will be presented on August 22 during a two-day hearing.

Meta Platforms did not reply to a request for comment. The company's Norwegian lawyer did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

The Norwegian data regulator, Datatilsynet, said Meta Platforms was seeking to stop the imposition of the fine.

"They say that the court should put ... a pause on our order, pending a full trial," Tobias Judin, head of Datatilsynet's international section told Reuters. "Datatilsynet will argue that there is no basis for an injunction."

The regulator has said Meta cannot harvest user data in Norway, such as users' physical locations, and use it to target advertising at them, called behavioral advertising, a business model common to Big Tech.

The fine will run until November 3. Datatilsynet can make it permanent by referring its decision to the European Data Protection Board, which has the power to do so if it agrees with the Norwegian regulator's decision.

That could also widen the decision's territorial scope to the rest of Europe.

Datatilsynet had yet to take this step. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta Platforms, Facebook, Instagram
Disney Creates Taskforce to Explore AI Applications Across Verticals, Bring Cost Cutting Measures
PayPal’s Stablecoin Launch Opens Floodgates for Scam Tokens; Here’s How to Identify Real PYUSD

Related Stories

Meta Asks Norway Court to Halt Daily Fine Imposed by Regulator Over Privacy Breaches
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3: See Here
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Models Might Include New Stacked Rear Sensors: Details
  3. Oppo A58 4G With 33W Fast Charging Launched in India at This Price
  4. OnePlus Open Could Launch in India At This Price
  5. Vivo V29e Renders Leaked; Tipped to Debut Later This Month
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Models Tipped to Come With Higher Storage Options: Details
  7. Best Deals on Phones to Check Before Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Ends
  8. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  9. Netflix Subscription Plans Detailed: Price, Features, Devices, More
  10. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Top Offers on ANC Headphones
#Latest Stories
  1. PayPal’s Stablecoin Launch Opens Floodgates for Scam Tokens; Here’s How to Identify Real PYUSD
  2. Meta Asks Norway Court to Halt Daily Fine Imposed by Regulator Over Privacy Breaches
  3. Disney Creates Taskforce to Explore AI Applications Across Verticals, Bring Cost Cutting Measures
  4. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Is Now Available to Watch On-Demand on YouTube, Apple TV, Zee5, More
  5. Worldcoin Office Searched in Nairobi, Kenyan Authorities Confiscate Stored Records: Report
  6. Global Video Gaming Revenue Expected to Hit $187.7 Billion in 2023 as Console Sales Rise by Over 7 Percent
  7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Release Date Set for November 10
  8. Apple Testing M3 Max MacBook Pro Chip With 16-Core CPU, 40-Core GPU: Mark Gurman
  9. Snapchat Said to Be Under Scrutiny From UK Watchdog Over Underage Users
  10. Amazon Said to Meet US FTC Next Week Ahead of Potential Antitrust Lawsuit: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.