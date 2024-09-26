Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on iQOO and Vivo Mobiles During This Festive Sale

iQOO and Vivo mobiles are currently available with some interesting offers and discounts. Check it out in this article.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 September 2024 14:54 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on iQOO and Vivo Mobiles During This Festive Sale

Amazon is offering some interesting discounts on iQOO and Vivo smartphones during the sale.

Highlights
  • iQOO Z9s 5G is available at the lowest price of Rs 17,499 during the sale
  • Customers can save up to Rs 16,800 on iQOO and Vivo mobiles
  • Check out the full list of popular iQOO and Vivo mobiles with best offers
The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024 is finally here and it brings one of the biggest discounts and offers for the customers to celebrate the upcoming festive season. The e-commerce giant is offering some huge discounts in the smartphone categories on popular brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and more. Interestingly, we have also some lucrative deals on popular iQOO models during the sale period. Apart from this, the e-commerce giant is also offering some great offers on Vivo Y-series smartphones.

So, if you are planning to buy a new iQOO mobile and looking for a great deal, then Amazon is the right platform for you. With some interesting bank offers, exchange bonuses, coupons, and more, you can get the best deals on the iQOO Z9 and iQOO Neo series. So, without further ado, let's take a closer look at the best iQOO and Vivo mobile deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Bank Offers and Discounts on iQOO and Vivo Mobiles

But before we move ahead with the deals, it is important to know a few things about bank offers and discounts. To start with, customers will get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 29,750 on SBI debit and credit cards. Users can also get easy and flexible EMIs on the purchase of new iQOO and Vivo mobiles.

Apart from this, you can also avail of up to 5 percent cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. This is not it. You can also get rewards worth Rs 10,000 on the purchase of new smartphones from both companies. With that said, check out the best deals on iQOO and Vivo mobiles during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024.

Best iQOO and Vivo Mobiles Mobile Deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Rs 14,499 Rs 9,499 Buy Now
2 iQOO Z9x 5G Rs 17,999 Rs 10,749 Buy Now
3 iQOO Z9 5G Rs 24,999 Rs 15,999 Buy Now
4 iQOO Z9s 5G Rs 25,999 Rs 17,499 Buy Now
5 iQOO Z7 Pro 5G Rs 26,999 Rs 19,749 Buy Now
6 iQOO Z9s Pro 5G Rs 29,999 Rs 21,999 Buy Now
7 iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G (8GB+256GB) Rs 41,999 Rs 33,999 Buy Now
8 iQOO 12 5G Rs 59,999 Rs 47,999 Buy Now
9 Vivo Y27 Rs 18,999 Rs 10,999 Buy Now
10 Vivo Y200e 5G Rs 25,999 Rs 19,994 Buy Now
11 Vivo Y200 5G Rs 28,999 Rs 22,999 Buy Now

 

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival, iQoo, Vivo
