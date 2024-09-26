The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024 is finally here and it brings one of the biggest discounts and offers for the customers to celebrate the upcoming festive season. The e-commerce giant is offering some huge discounts in the smartphone categories on popular brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and more. Interestingly, we have also some lucrative deals on popular iQOO models during the sale period. Apart from this, the e-commerce giant is also offering some great offers on Vivo Y-series smartphones.

So, if you are planning to buy a new iQOO mobile and looking for a great deal, then Amazon is the right platform for you. With some interesting bank offers, exchange bonuses, coupons, and more, you can get the best deals on the iQOO Z9 and iQOO Neo series. So, without further ado, let's take a closer look at the best iQOO and Vivo mobile deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Bank Offers and Discounts on iQOO and Vivo Mobiles

But before we move ahead with the deals, it is important to know a few things about bank offers and discounts. To start with, customers will get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 29,750 on SBI debit and credit cards. Users can also get easy and flexible EMIs on the purchase of new iQOO and Vivo mobiles.

Apart from this, you can also avail of up to 5 percent cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. This is not it. You can also get rewards worth Rs 10,000 on the purchase of new smartphones from both companies. With that said, check out the best deals on iQOO and Vivo mobiles during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024.

Best iQOO and Vivo Mobiles Mobile Deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.