Amazon Great Indian Festival — the e-commerce giant's biggest annual sale event — is now live for Amazon Prime members. Every year, Amazon gives users with a Prime subscription access deals on the platform a day ahead of other customers on the platform, effectively giving them a 24-hour head start. There are discounts on several products during the ongoing Amazon sale, from smartphones to laptops, tablets, and accessories. However, customers can also use SBI credit and debit cards to avail of an additional discount on a range of products or exchange older products and lower the price of their purchases.

It's also worth noting that Amazon rival Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is also live, but only for Flipkart Plus members. Both Amazon and Flipkart will allow all customers to access discounts on their platforms at midnight on Thursday (September 27). It's best to compare discounts and offers on both platforms to before making a purchase during the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals for Amazon Prime Members

Apple's iPhone 13 is now available for Rs. 41,180, down from its listed price of Rs. 59,900 on Amazon, as part of the ongoing Great Indian Festival Sale. This deal is currently available to Amazon Prime members. The Honor 200 5G is available for Rs. 29,999 — it was previously on sale via Amazon at Rs. 34,999.

Last year's flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is currently listed at Rs. 74,999 (the phone was launched at 1,44,999 and was recently listed at Rs. 84,999 on Amazon). Buyers can also avail of an additional Rs. 2,000 discount with a coupon.

Similarly, Samsung's midrange Galaxy M35 5G is priced at Rs. 15,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 19,999. Customers can also pick up the Galaxy M15 5G at Rs. 10,999, which is considerably lower than its previous price of Rs. 15,999 on the e-commerce platform.

Amazon has also listed the iPad (10th Generation, 64GB) at Rs. 29,999 — the tablet was launched in India at Rs. 44,900 and was previously available for Rs. 34,900 on the platform. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE model is available at 26,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 34,900.

Wireless audio devices and smart TVs are also discounted during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are priced at 25,990 (previously Rs. 29,900) while Samsung's D-Series 43-inch 4K LED TV is priced at Rs. 36,990 (down from Rs. Rs. 41,990). Don't miss other deals and discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale.

