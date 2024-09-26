Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 Begins for Prime Members: Check Top Deals Here

If you're an Amazon Prime member, now is the best time to avail of deals before the sale is available to all users on the e-commerce platform.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 September 2024 00:00 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 Begins for Prime Members: Check Top Deals Here

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale kicks off alongside Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale

Highlights
  • Prime members can now access deals and discounts on Amazon
  • Apple's iPhone 13 is now available for Rs. 41,180
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale officially begins on September 27
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival — the e-commerce giant's biggest annual sale event — is now live for Amazon Prime members. Every year, Amazon gives users with a Prime subscription access deals on the platform a day ahead of other customers on the platform, effectively giving them a 24-hour head start. There are discounts on several products during the ongoing Amazon sale, from smartphones to laptops, tablets, and accessories. However, customers can also use SBI credit and debit cards to avail of an additional discount on a range of products or exchange older products and lower the price of their purchases.

It's also worth noting that Amazon rival Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is also live, but only for Flipkart Plus members. Both Amazon and Flipkart will allow all customers to access discounts on their platforms at midnight on Thursday (September 27). It's best to compare discounts and offers on both platforms to before making a purchase during the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals for Amazon Prime Members

Apple's iPhone 13 is now available for Rs. 41,180, down from its listed price of Rs. 59,900 on Amazon, as part of the ongoing Great Indian Festival Sale. This deal is currently available to Amazon Prime members. The Honor 200 5G is available for Rs. 29,999 — it was previously on sale via Amazon at Rs. 34,999. 

Last year's flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is currently listed at Rs. 74,999 (the phone was launched at 1,44,999 and was recently listed at Rs. 84,999 on Amazon). Buyers can also avail of an additional Rs. 2,000 discount with a coupon.

Similarly, Samsung's midrange Galaxy M35 5G is priced at Rs. 15,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 19,999. Customers can also pick up the Galaxy M15 5G at Rs. 10,999, which is considerably lower than its previous price of Rs. 15,999 on the e-commerce platform.

Amazon has also listed the iPad (10th Generation, 64GB) at Rs. 29,999 — the tablet was launched in India at Rs. 44,900 and was previously available for Rs. 34,900 on the platform. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE model is available at 26,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 34,900.

Wireless audio devices and smart TVs are also discounted during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are priced at 25,990 (previously Rs. 29,900) while Samsung's D-Series 43-inch 4K LED TV is priced at Rs. 36,990 (down from Rs. Rs. 41,990). Don't miss other deals and discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Honor 200

Honor 200

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive and sleek design
  • Vibrant 120Hz OLED display
  • Fast wired charging
  • Capable cameras, especially portraits
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • No IP rating
  • The ultra-wide sensor is mediocre
Read detailed Honor 200 review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1200x2664 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Long software support
  • Vapour cooling chamber
  • Bad
  • Bulky design
  • No headphone jack
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M35 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • Very good app and features
  • Detailed, well-tuned, flexible sound
  • Impressive active noise cancellation
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • A bit expensive
  • Does not fold fully, less portable
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024, Sale Offers 2024, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Sale Offers, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S25+ US Variant With Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC Surfaces on Geekbench
Bharat Web3 Association Signs Pro-Web3 MoUs with Australia, Indonesia: All Details

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 Begins for Prime Members: Check Top Deals Here
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins for Prime Members: See Top Deals
  2. Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plans 2024: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Redmi Watch 5 Lite With Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Nothing's Phone 3 Spotted in the Ear Open Launch Video
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Price, Sale Date Accidentally Leaked
  6. Whoop 4.0 Fitness Band With Heart Rate Tracker Debuts in India
  7. Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) Leaked Render Shows Larger Rear Camera Module
  8. Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition With 11-Inch Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 Begins for Prime Members: Check Top Deals Here
  2. Scuba Diving Lizards Use Air Bubbles to Breathe Underwater and Stay Hidden from Predators
  3. Scientists Find Evidence of Past Extreme Solar Storms, Warn of Potential Technological Catastrophe
  4. SpaceX Crew-9 Launch Delayed Due to Tropical Storm Helene, Here's New Timeline
  5. NASA Perseverance Rover Discovers Strange Zebra-Striped Rock on Mars
  6. Monkeys Study Uncovers Science Behind 'Choking Under Pressure'
  7. Bharat Web3 Association Signs Pro-Web3 MoUs with Australia, Indonesia: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25+ US Variant With Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC Surfaces on Geekbench
  9. Google Photos Could Get New Feature That Uses Gemini AI to Create Memory Recaps
  10. Microsoft Launches ‘Correction’, an AI Feature That Can Detect and Fix AI Hallucinations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »