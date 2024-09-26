The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is now live for Prime members and it brings some heavy discounts and offers on a plethora of mobiles from popular brands. However, Samsung seems to be one of the few brands that are currently offering amazing deals on its range of smartphones. Right from the budget-centric Galaxy A06 to the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, you have s massive price cut on Samsung mobiles at different price ranges.

Moreover, customers can also get some great exchange bonuses, bank offers, and heavy discounts to make the whole purchase even more seamless. So, if you are looking for some best deals on popular Samsung mobiles during the Great Indian Festival, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will be taking in-depth some great offers from the South Korean giant. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Bank Offers and Discounts on Samsung Mobiles

During the Amazon festive sale, customers can get up to 50 percent off on Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Moreover, one can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 29,750 on SBI Debit and Credit Cards. Moreover, one can also get up to 5 percent cashback on an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Moreover, on the purchase of a Samsung mobile, one can also get easy and flexible EMIs and bumper rewards worth Rs 10,000. With this, let's check out the best deals on Samsung mobiles during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale.

Best Samsung Mobile Deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.