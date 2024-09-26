Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Samsung Mobiles During Festive Sale

Check out the best Samsung mobile deals you can get during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale.

Updated: 26 September 2024 13:44 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Samsung Mobiles During Festive Sale

Amazon brings up to 50 percent off on popular Samsung smartphones during the festive sale.

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Utlra is available for as low as Rs 69,999
  • Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G is selling at Rs 17,999
  • Here's every popular Samsung mobile available during Amazon festive sale
The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is now live for Prime members and it brings some heavy discounts and offers on a plethora of mobiles from popular brands. However, Samsung seems to be one of the few brands that are currently offering amazing deals on its range of smartphones. Right from the budget-centric Galaxy A06 to the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, you have s massive price cut on Samsung mobiles at different price ranges.

Moreover, customers can also get some great exchange bonuses, bank offers, and heavy discounts to make the whole purchase even more seamless. So, if you are looking for some best deals on popular Samsung mobiles during the Great Indian Festival, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will be taking in-depth some great offers from the South Korean giant. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Bank Offers and Discounts on Samsung Mobiles

During the Amazon festive sale, customers can get up to 50 percent off on Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Moreover, one can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 29,750 on SBI Debit and Credit Cards. Moreover, one can also get up to 5 percent cashback on an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Moreover, on the purchase of a Samsung mobile, one can also get easy and flexible EMIs and bumper rewards worth Rs 10,000. With this, let's check out the best deals on Samsung mobiles during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale.

Best Samsung Mobile Deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Samsung Galaxy M05 Rs 9,999 Rs 6,499 Buy Now
2 Samsung Galaxy A06 Rs 11,499 Rs 9,999 Buy Now
3 Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition Rs 15,999 Rs 10,249 Buy Now
4 Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Rs 24,499 Rs 13,749 Buy Now
5 Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Rs 19,999 Rs 15,499 Buy Now
6 Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G Rs 28,999 Rs 17,999 Buy Now
7 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Rs 74,999 Rs 25,749 Buy Now
8 Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Rs 33,999 Rs 25,999 Buy Now
9 Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs 42,990 Rs 33,999 Buy Now
10 Samsung Galaxy S24 Rs 74,999 Rs 59,999 Buy Now
11 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G Rs 1,49,999 Rs 69,999 Buy Now
12 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G Rs 1,09,999 Rs 94,999 Buy Now
13 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Rs 1,29,999 Rs 1,09,999 Buy Now
14 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G Rs 1,64,999 Rs 1,49,999 Buy Now

 

