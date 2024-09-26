Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Live Updates: Top Deals on Smartphones, Electronics

We've picked some of the best deals and offers for Prime members during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 September 2024 10:54 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Live Updates: Top Deals on Smartphones, Electronics
Advertisement

Xiaomi 43-inch A Pro 4K Google TV L43MA-AUIN The Xiaomi 43-inch A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV is currently priced at Rs. 21,999, which is lower than its listed price of 42,999. It features a 4K Ultra HD display with Dolby Vision and a 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on Google TV, supports Dual Band Wi-Fi connectivity, and has a 30W speaker with Dolby Audio. Customers can also avail of a Rs. 4,000 discount on SBI credit and debit cards. Buy now

2024-09-26T11:22:20+0530

iPhone 13 Goes on Sale With 30 Percent Discount Apple launched the iPhone 13 in India at Rs. 79,900 back in September 2021, and the price of the handset was listed at Rs. 59,900 before the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale early access for Prime members began on Thursday. Now, you can purchase the iPhone 13 for Rs. 41,180 via the e-commerce platform. If you use an SBI credit or debit card, you can lower the cost by up to Rs. 1,500 — and pick up the handset for Rs. 39,680.Buy now

2024-09-26T11:08:27+0530

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale began on Thursday for Prime members, and subscribers can now take advantage of the 24-hour early access window offered by the e-commerce platform. The Great Indian Festival sale is Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year and brings discounts and deals on several products. From smartphones to laptops, and other electronics such as smart TVs, there are several deals currently available via Amazon. During Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024 sale, we'll identify some of the top discounts on these consumer electronics devices, so that you can save time while shopping and avail of these deals while they're available.

Keep refreshing this page and follow us on X for more deals, in order to maximise your savings during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, Sale Offers 2024, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Sale Offers, Amazon
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Live Updates: Top Deals on Smartphones, Electronics
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins for Prime Members: See Top Deals
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Starts: Best Deals
  3. Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plans 2024: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Moto G45 5G Review: Midrange Performance, Affordable Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Price, Sale Date Accidentally Leaked
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Offers
  7. Motorola ThinkPhone Reportedly Coming With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  8. Redmi Watch 5 Lite With Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 Begins for Prime Members: Check Top Deals Here
  3. Scuba Diving Lizards Use Air Bubbles to Breathe Underwater and Stay Hidden from Predators
  4. Scientists Find Evidence of Past Extreme Solar Storms, Warn of Potential Technological Catastrophe
  5. SpaceX Crew-9 Launch Delayed Due to Tropical Storm Helene, Here's New Timeline
  6. NASA Perseverance Rover Discovers Strange Zebra-Striped Rock on Mars
  7. Monkeys Study Uncovers Science Behind 'Choking Under Pressure'
  8. Bharat Web3 Association Signs Pro-Web3 MoUs with Australia, Indonesia: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25+ US Variant With Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC Surfaces on Geekbench
  10. Google Photos Could Get New Feature That Uses Gemini AI to Create Memory Recaps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »