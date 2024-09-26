Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Live Updates: Top Deals on Smartphones, Electronics
We've picked some of the best deals and offers for Prime members during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale.
Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 September 2024 10:54 IST
Xiaomi 43-inch A Pro 4K Google TV L43MA-AUIN The Xiaomi 43-inch A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV is currently priced at Rs. 21,999, which is lower than its listed price of 42,999. It features a 4K Ultra HD display with Dolby Vision and a 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on Google TV, supports Dual Band Wi-Fi connectivity, and has a 30W speaker with Dolby Audio. Customers can also avail of a Rs. 4,000 discount on SBI credit and debit cards. Buy now
iPhone 13 Goes on Sale With 30 Percent Discount Apple launched the iPhone 13 in India at Rs. 79,900 back in September 2021, and the price of the handset was listed at Rs. 59,900 before the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale early access for Prime members began on Thursday. Now, you can purchase the iPhone 13 for Rs. 41,180 via the e-commerce platform. If you use an SBI credit or debit card, you can lower the cost by up to Rs. 1,500 — and pick up the handset for Rs. 39,680.Buy now
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale began on Thursday for Prime members, and subscribers can now take advantage of the 24-hour early access window offered by the e-commerce platform. The Great Indian Festival sale is Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year and brings discounts and deals on several products. From smartphones to laptops, and other electronics such as smart TVs, there are several deals currently available via Amazon. During Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024 sale, we'll identify some of the top discounts on these consumer electronics devices, so that you can save time while shopping and avail of these deals while they're available.
