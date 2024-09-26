Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale began on Thursday for Prime members, and subscribers can now take advantage of the 24-hour early access window offered by the e-commerce platform. The Great Indian Festival sale is Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year and brings discounts and deals on several products. From smartphones to laptops, and other electronics such as smart TVs, there are several deals currently available via Amazon. During Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024 sale, we'll identify some of the top discounts on these consumer electronics devices, so that you can save time while shopping and avail of these deals while they're available.

Keep refreshing this page and follow us on X for more deals, in order to maximise your savings during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.