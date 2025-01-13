Technology News
Sookshmadarshini Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Five Languages

The Malayalam thriller Sookshmadarshini is available on Disney+ Hotstar in multiple languages with subtitles

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 January 2025 11:39 IST
Sookshmadarshini Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Five Languages

Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Sookshmadarshini Streams on Disney+ Hotstar

  • Sookshmadarshini starring Nazriya Fahadh is now streaming online
The Malayalam film Sookshmadarshini, starring Nazriya Fahadh and Basil Joseph, has been made available for streaming on an OTT platform. Directed by MC Jithin, the film revolves around a woman's growing suspicions about her neighbour's enigmatic past. Released to positive reception in theatres, it is now accessible in five languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, with English subtitles. The movie's streaming rights have been acquired by Disney+ Hotstar.

When and Where to Watch Sookshmadarshini

The mystery thriller Sookshmadarshini, which made its theatrical debut in 2024, is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 11, 2025. Subtitles in English accompany the film, offering access to non-native speakers across its five language versions, including Malyalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. Fans of Malayalam cinema who missed its theatrical release can now experience the movie from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sookshmadarshini

The plot centres on Priyadarshini, known as Priya, who leads a serene life with her husband Antony and their daughter Kani. Residing in a close-knit neighbourhood, Priya's interactions are marked by camaraderie with her fellow residents. The story takes a darker turn with the arrival of Manuel, a bakery owner, and his elderly mother. Despite his affable nature, Priya senses something amiss, leading her to probe deeper into Manuel's past. The trailer highlights the tension and intrigue surrounding these characters, offering glimpses of the suspense that unfolds.

Cast and Crew of Sookshmadarshini

The ensemble cast features Nazriya Fahadh as Priya and Basil Joseph as Manuel. Supporting roles are portrayed by Deepak Parambol, Sidharth Bharathan, Akhila Bhargavan, and others. The screenplay has been crafted by Athul Ramachandran and Libin TB. Christo Xavier composed the music, while Sharan Velayudhan handled the cinematography. The editing was carried out by Chaman Chakko. Produced by AVA Productions in collaboration with Happy Hours Entertainment, the film brings together an experienced team to deliver a gripping cinematic experience.

Reception of Sookshmadarshini

Viewers have rated the film on IMDb with a rating of 8.3 /10, with the audience and critics praising the film's narrative structure and performances.

 

