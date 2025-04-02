Technology News
Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Now Available on Prime Video: What You Need to Know?

Dhanush’s Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the Telugu version today!

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 April 2025 16:32 IST
Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Now Available on Prime Video: What You Need to Know?

Photo Credit: Prime Video

The film explores love, heartbreak, and emotional turmoil.

Highlights
  • Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama is now on Amazon Prime Video
  • The Telugu version joins the Tamil release of NEEK
  • The film explores love, heartbreak, and emotional conflicts
Kollywood star Dhanush's third directorial venture, Nilavukku Enna Mele Ennaadi Kobam (NEEK), has been released in Telugu under the title Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama. The film initially premiered in the cinemas on February 21. It has now made its way to Amazon Prime Video. While the Tamil version was already available, the Telugu-dubbed version has now been added. Without any prior announcement, the sudden release has taken fans by surprise. The film's story, performances, and music have been widely discussed since its theatrical run.

When and Where to Watch Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama

The Tamil version of Nilavukku Enna Mele Ennaadi Kobam was made available on Amazon Prime Video earlier. The Telugu version, Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama, has now been added to the platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama

The story follows Prabhu, a young chef struggling to move past a year-old breakup with his ex-girlfriend, Nila. His parents arrange a marriage prospect for him even though he has these lingering feelings. They introduced him to his childhood friend Preethi in this arranged marriage setup. As he begins opening up about his past to her, they don't see what is waiting for them. Nila comes into his life again! A series of emotional conflicts, family pressures, and life-altering decisions shape the narrative. The film explores love, sacrifice and the complexities of relationships.

Cast and Crew of Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama

The film features Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Ramya Ranganathan, Venkatesh Meenon, and Rabia Khatoon in key roles. Backed by Wunderbar Films and RK Productions, the film is helmed by Dhanush taking the directorial responsibilities. GV Prakash Kumar has given the musical compositions.

Reception of Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama

After its theatrical release, the film received mixed responses from critics but resonated well with younger audiences. The music and emotional storytelling were appreciated. The film holds an average rating of 5.7 / 10.

 

