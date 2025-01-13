Samsung will launch its next-generation Galaxy S devices — expected to debut as the Galaxy S25 series — on January 22, the company recently announced. Ahead of their anticipated debut, a tipster has leaked the smartphones' renders that showcase some design changes expected to arrive with the newest models. The Galaxy S25 Ultra appears to sport the most noticeable design tweaks, including curved corners. In a separate development, detailed specifications of all three purported models in Samsung's upcoming lineup has also been leaked.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Design (Leaked)

Tipster Evan Blass shared the “first official” Galaxy S25 series renders via Substack, and these images suggest the standard model and the Galaxy S25+ will bear a resemblance to their predecessors. There's the camera unit on the back of both smartphones with the same distinct camera rings. Meanwhile, the front has an identical hole-punch cutout for the front camera.

However, that is not the case for the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra. The renders corroborate the previous leaks which hinted that the South Korean technology conglomerate's top-of-the-line Galaxy S model might come with rounded corners, ditching the boxy design that has become synonymous with its ‘Ultra' models in recent years.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Specifications (Leaked)

According to an Android Headlines report, the entire Galaxy S25 series is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with 12GB of RAM as standard, although it remains unclear if that will be the case in all regions. All models are reported to come with features such as dual-SIM capability (with e-SIM support), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. They are tipped to run on Android 15-based One UI 7 which was announced in October.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Renders

Photo Credit: Evan Blass

The base Galaxy S25 is said to sport a 6.2-inch (2,340×1,080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be offered in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The handset is reported to pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired and wireless charging. In terms of dimensions, it could measure 146.9×70.5×7.2mm and weigh 162g.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25+ is reported to be equipped with a larger 6.7-inch (3,120×1,440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Only 256GB and 512GB storage variants are likely to be offered, and it may be backed by a 4,900mAh with 45W wired charging support.

Both the purported Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ may have a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 3x optical zoom. They are also expected to have a 12-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be the biggest of the bunch, sporting a 6.9-inch (3,120×1,440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be launched in three storage variants — 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The handset may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support (wired), similar to the Plus model. For optics, it will get a quad camera setup. This is expected to comprise a 200-megapixel primary lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS and 5x optical zoom, and another 10-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom.

In terms of dimensions, the handset may measure 162.8×77.6×8.2mm, and weigh 218g.