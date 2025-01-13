Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra Design and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra Design and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series models are expected to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2025 09:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra Design and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is the purported successor to the Galaxy S24 lineup

Highlights
  • Renders suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra may feature curved edges
  • All Galaxy S25 models are expected to run Android 15-based One UI 7
  • Samsung will launch the devices at Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22
Advertisement

Samsung will launch its next-generation Galaxy S devices — expected to debut as the Galaxy S25 series — on January 22, the company recently announced. Ahead of their anticipated debut, a tipster has leaked the smartphones' renders that showcase some design changes expected to arrive with the newest models. The Galaxy S25 Ultra appears to sport the most noticeable design tweaks, including curved corners. In a separate development, detailed specifications of all three purported models in Samsung's upcoming lineup has also been leaked.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Design (Leaked)

Tipster Evan Blass shared the “first official” Galaxy S25 series renders via Substack, and these images suggest the standard model and the Galaxy S25+ will bear a resemblance to their predecessors. There's the camera unit on the back of both smartphones with the same distinct camera rings. Meanwhile, the front has an identical hole-punch cutout for the front camera.

However, that is not the case for the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra. The renders corroborate the previous leaks which hinted that the South Korean technology conglomerate's top-of-the-line Galaxy S model might come with rounded corners, ditching the boxy design that has become synonymous with its ‘Ultra' models in recent years.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Specifications (Leaked)

According to an Android Headlines report, the entire Galaxy S25 series is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with 12GB of RAM as standard, although it remains unclear if that will be the case in all regions. All models are reported to come with features such as dual-SIM capability (with e-SIM support), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. They are tipped to run on Android 15-based One UI 7 which was announced in October.

samsung galaxy s25 evan blass Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Renders
Photo Credit: Evan Blass

The base Galaxy S25 is said to sport a 6.2-inch (2,340×1,080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be offered in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The handset is reported to pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired and wireless charging. In terms of dimensions, it could measure 146.9×70.5×7.2mm and weigh 162g.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25+ is reported to be equipped with a larger 6.7-inch (3,120×1,440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Only 256GB and 512GB storage variants are likely to be offered, and it may be backed by a 4,900mAh with 45W wired charging support.

Both the purported Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ may have a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 3x optical zoom. They are also expected to have a 12-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be the biggest of the bunch, sporting a 6.9-inch (3,120×1,440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be launched in three storage variants — 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The handset may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support (wired), similar to the Plus model. For optics, it will get a quad camera setup. This is expected to comprise a 200-megapixel primary lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS and 5x optical zoom, and another 10-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom.

In terms of dimensions, the handset may measure 162.8×77.6×8.2mm, and weigh 218g.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, Samsung Galaxy S25 launch date, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Goes Live: Best Deals on Mobiles, Electronics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra Design and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Is Live: Best Deals
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Renders and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. JioFiber, AirFiber Users to Get YouTube Premium for Free With These Plans
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Top Deals on Flagship Smartphones
  5. Top Deals on Midrange Smartphones During Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale
  6. Apple's iPhone 17 Air Might Be Even Thinner Than Previously Expected
  7. NASA's LEXI Mission Will Explore Earth's Magnetic Shield from the Moon
#Latest Stories
  1. Cosmic Rays Could Help Scientists Study Tornado Formation Through Muon Detection
  2. Google Might Be Redesigning Gemini Overlay Window on Android Devices
  3. Lunar Occultation of Mars on January 13, 2025: A Rare Astronomical Event
  4. Gears of War, Hellblade 2 and More Xbox Games to Launch on PS5 in 2025: Report
  5. NASA's LEXI Mission Will Explore Earth’s Magnetic Shield from the Moon
  6. Japan's Wooden Satellite LignoSat Launched: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Home Town OTT Release: Everything You Need to Know About Upcoming Telugu Web Series
  8. Sookshmadarshini Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Five Languages
  9. VLC Media Player Showcases AI-Powered Subtitle Generation, Translation Feature at CES 2025
  10. Apple Vision Pro 2 With M5 Chip Said to Launch in 2026; Lower-Cost Model in Development
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »