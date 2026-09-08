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iPhone 18 Series Launch Tomorrow: Catch Up on All the Last Minute Leaks LIVE

Apple is expected to finally take the wraps off its first-ever foldable iPhone at the 'Surprise and shine' event tomorrow.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 8 September 2026 17:20 IST
iPhone 18 Series Launch Tomorrow: Catch Up on All the Last Minute Leaks LIVE
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Apple's highly anticipated ‘Surprise and shine' event is all set to take place at Apple Park tomorrow (September 9). The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil its next-generation iPhone lineup, known as the iPhone 18 series. The focus is primarily going to be on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with the launch of the vanilla model possibly delayed till next year. Meanwhile, the long-rumoured foldable iPhone is also expected to make its debut in the form of the iPhone Ultra.

Apart from this, Apple is also likely to refresh its smartwatch and TWs lineup with the rumoured introduction of the Apple Watch Series 12 and AirPods 5.

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The tech giant will also announce when it plans to roll out iOS 27, macOS 27 (macOS Golden Gate), iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27 to eligible devices. These operating systems have been available to beta testers for several months and are finally expected to make their way to the public after the launch event.

The company typically streams all of its launch events via its YouTube channel and website, and you can tune in when it begins tomorrow. While you wait, you can catch up on all of the last-minute leaks, from rumoured Apple Watch Series 12 features to the leaked colourways of the iPhone 18 Pro models in our live blog here.

You can keep track of all the announcements from Apple's launch on this page, and don't forget to follow Gadgets 360's accounts on Instagram, WhatsApp, X, and YouTube, where we're posting additional information during and after Apple's 'Surprise and shine' launch event tomorrow.

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Further reading: Apple Event, Apple Surprise and shine event, iPhone 18 Series, Apple Watch Series 12, AirPods 5, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iOS 27, Apple Intelligence, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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