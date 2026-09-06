Apple is gearing up for its annual September hardware event, which is expected to bring a culmination to a year's worth of rumours. This year's showcase carries the tagline ‘Surprise and Shine' tagline. The event is scheduled for next week and is expected to bring the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. We also expect the company to announce its iconic ‘One more thing', which could be in the form of the first-ever foldable iPhone, dubbed iPhone Ultra. Along with the flagship iPhones, the Apple Watch and AirPods lineups may also be refreshed with new additions.

Apple Event: When and Where to Watch Online

Apple's ‘Surprise and Shine' event is scheduled for September 9 at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino, California. The keynote will begin at 10am PT, which translates to 10:30pm IST in India. Reports suggest that the tech giant may finally transition back to a completely in-person format where Apple officials announce the products in real time.

However, those watching from home will still be able to watch the Apple event live on Apple's website and its YouTube channel. The event is also expected to be livestreamed on the Apple TV app, available on both Apple and Android devices.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to retain the general design of the iPhone 17 Pro models, with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. Rumours suggest the Dynamic Island could become smaller, while the Pro models may receive an upgraded LTPO+ display. The biggest camera change could be a variable-aperture main camera on the Pro Max, potentially giving users more control over light and depth of field.

Both phones are expected to use Apple's A20 chip, based on TSMC's 2nm process, with improved performance and efficiency. A deep red or dark cherry finish is also reportedly being tested alongside light blue, dark grey and silver.

iPhone Ultra

The biggest announcement of the event could be Apple's first foldable iPhone, reportedly called the iPhone Ultra. The book-style handset is expected to have a roughly 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio. The device is tipped to be as thin as 4.5mm when unfolded and could use a titanium and aluminium frame. Apple is also reportedly working on a near-invisible crease and a durable hinge.

Due to its thin design, the foldable could feature two rear cameras instead of three and use Touch ID rather than Face ID. Pricing is expected to start above $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.9 lakh), potentially making it Apple's most expensive iPhone model to date.

Apple Watch Series 12

The Apple Watch Series 12 is expected to arrive with mostly internal upgrades rather than a major redesign. According to MacRumors, the smartwatch could get a new S-series chip after the Series 11 retained the S10 processor, along with improvements to battery life. Apple is also reportedly working on new health and fitness features, while a ceramic case option could return after being absent from the lineup for several years.

The company is expected to introduce new case finishes and band options as well. The Series 12 is expected to retain the existing design language, with no major changes to the case anticipated this year.

AirPods 5

Apple could also use the September event to introduce the AirPods 5, which are expected to be positioned as an update to the company's entry-level wireless earbuds. According to reports, Apple may launch two AirPods 5 variants, with one offering Active Noise Cancellation and another without ANC, similar to the current model. The upcoming earbuds are not expected to feature cameras, with camera-equipped AirPods reportedly pushed to 2027.

There are also reports that Apple is working on additional health features for future AirPods, including temperature sensing, although it remains unclear whether these will arrive with the AirPods 5.

It is, however, important to note that the speculated specifications are based on expectations and unconfirmed reports, and have yet to be confirmed by the Apple. These details are expected to be confirmed at the Apple event on September 9. Stay tuned for Gadgets 360's coverage of the ‘Surprise and shine' showcase.