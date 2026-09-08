A leak suggests Apple's iPhone 18 Pro could pack some Pro-grade camera features. The new features, including advanced controls like manual focus, were uncovered in the recent iOS 27 Developer Beta 8 code. From exposure scopes to focus peaking and aperture-based image correction, it is interesting to see if Apple will offer these features in its default camera app. Many of these camera features have been available in third-party apps you can download from the App Store.

iOS 27 Developer Beta Reveals Upcoming Camera Features

MacRumors, in a report, revealed what are said to be advanced camera features that were not mentioned at WWDC 2026 and are not currently accessible to public beta users. A user on the MacRumors forum (pdfu) posted several new camera features accessible only to developers. The source claims that these advanced camera features may be announced along with the new iPhone 18 Pro models. It remains unclear as to which of these camera features will be limited to the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models. It's also unclear when Apple plans to make these built-in advanced camera features from the current iOS 27 Developer Beta available for consumer/public release.

Coming to the leaked features, exposure scopes will reportedly display a histogram or waveform overlay in the camera preview while shooting. Users with the right knowledge can gain valuable insights into mid-tones and shadows from this information. Apple will reportedly have 3 presets for both waveform and histogram scopes.

Another useful feature that is making its way into future iOS 27 updates is focus peaking. It will show users what's in focus right in the camera preview. Highlight warnings will reportedly also be made available. It will use a set pattern (stripes, checkerboard or solid colour) to show parts of the image that have been overexposed.

Self-timed shots could also get a repeat feature, letting users take several timed photos consecutively using the countdown timer. While manual focus has been available in iOS 26, it was only accessible via third-party apps like Final Cut Camera. Apple is reportedly bringing this feature to its default camera app. However, the source points out that the feature is restricted to certain devices and won't be available on current iPhone models.

The latest iOS 27 Developer Beta also hides an aperture-based image correction feature, which can adjust lens corrections depending on the aperture selected. This feature will likely be limited to iPhone 18 Pro models for now, since they are said to receive a new variable-aperture camera system. All current iPhone models have a fixed aperture and require software inputs to adjust it.