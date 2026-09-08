Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 18 Pro Could Get Advanced Camera Controls Including Manual Focus: Leak

It isn’t clear if all of these unreleased iOS 27 features will be exclusive to the iPhone 18 Pro models.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 September 2026 13:20 IST
iPhone 18 Pro Could Get Advanced Camera Controls Including Manual Focus: Leak

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro series are set to be announced on September 9

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iOS 27 Developer Beta 8 reveals new Pro camera features
  • These unreleased features may be showcased at the iPhone 18 Pro launch
  • Some of these features are available via third-party apps
Advertisement

A leak suggests Apple's iPhone 18 Pro could pack some Pro-grade camera features. The new features, including advanced controls like manual focus, were uncovered in the recent iOS 27 Developer Beta 8 code. From exposure scopes to focus peaking and aperture-based image correction, it is interesting to see if Apple will offer these features in its default camera app. Many of these camera features have been available in third-party apps you can download from the App Store.

iOS 27 Developer Beta Reveals Upcoming Camera Features

MacRumors, in a report, revealed what are said to be advanced camera features that were not mentioned at WWDC 2026 and are not currently accessible to public beta users. A user on the MacRumors forum (pdfu) posted several new camera features accessible only to developers. The source claims that these advanced camera features may be announced along with the new iPhone 18 Pro models. It remains unclear as to which of these camera features will be limited to the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models. It's also unclear when Apple plans to make these built-in advanced camera features from the current iOS 27 Developer Beta available for consumer/public release.

VoltApple Iphone 18 Pro Discussion
Explore More...

Coming to the leaked features, exposure scopes will reportedly display a histogram or waveform overlay in the camera preview while shooting. Users with the right knowledge can gain valuable insights into mid-tones and shadows from this information. Apple will reportedly have 3 presets for both waveform and histogram scopes.

Another useful feature that is making its way into future iOS 27 updates is focus peaking. It will show users what's in focus right in the camera preview. Highlight warnings will reportedly also be made available. It will use a set pattern (stripes, checkerboard or solid colour) to show parts of the image that have been overexposed.

Self-timed shots could also get a repeat feature, letting users take several timed photos consecutively using the countdown timer. While manual focus has been available in iOS 26, it was only accessible via third-party apps like Final Cut Camera. Apple is reportedly bringing this feature to its default camera app. However, the source points out that the feature is restricted to certain devices and won't be available on current iPhone models.

The latest iOS 27 Developer Beta also hides an aperture-based image correction feature, which can adjust lens corrections depending on the aperture selected. This feature will likely be limited to iPhone 18 Pro models for now, since they are said to receive a new variable-aperture camera system. All current iPhone models have a fixed aperture and require software inputs to adjust it.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 18 Pro Camera, Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera, iOS 27, iOS 27 Developer Beta
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition Announced With Hogwarts-Themed Design, Custom UI Elements

Related Stories

iPhone 18 Pro Could Get Advanced Camera Controls Including Manual Focus: Leak
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 17 Pro Series Will Launch in India on This Date: See Specs
  2. Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank and Two More Models Arrive in India
  3. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Demo Units Leak in New Colours
  4. Motorola Edge 70 Max Review: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Without the Flagship Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy A07s With a 5,000mAh Battery Arrives at This Price
  6. GTA 6 Will Launch at Midnight Local Time Globally: See Release Timings
  7. iPhone 18 Series Launch Tomorrow: All the Last-Minute Leaks LIVE
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Now Available at a Discounted Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank Launched in India Alongside Power Bank 20000 and 10000: Price, Features
  2. Oppo F35 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. BGMI One-Punch Man Redeem Codes: How to Get One-Punch Man-Themed Rewards
  4. Vivo V80 India Launch Tipped Online, Key Camera Details Leaked
  5. Poco C95 Pro Listed Online Ahead of Launch, Price and Key Specifications Revealed
  6. Grand Theft Auto 6 Global Release Timings Confirmed via PlayStation Store Listings
  7. Does Temple's Wearable Really Track Brain Blood Flow? Deepinder Goyal's Startup Shares Early Findings
  8. Bitcoin Holds Below $79,000 as Rate Concerns Weigh on Recovery
  9. OnePlus N6 Lite India Launch Teased as Amazon Microsite Goes Live; to Get Flat Display, Green Colourway
  10. Huawei FreeBuds 7 Launched With ANC and Up to 33-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »