Apple's ‘Surprise and shine' event is all set to take place next week. While the hype usually builds around the Pro and Pro Max models, this year's showcase could be different. After years of rumours, the Cupertino-based tech giant is finally expected to take the wraps off its first-ever foldable iPhone, widely known as the iPhone Ultra. It could follow a similar passport-like form factor as the recently introduced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, backed by Apple's A20 Pro chip and a 48-megapixel rear camera, while also possibly marking a return of Touch ID after almost a decade.

From expected price to features and specifications, here's everything we know about the iPhone Ultra ahead of launch.

Apple has confirmed that its next major hardware event will take place on September 9 at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino, California. The event will begin at 10am PT, which is 10:30pm IST in India. While Apple has not confirmed the iPhone Ultra, the foldable is widely expected to debut alongside the flagship iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Reports suggest that the tech giant may finally transition back to a completely in-person format where Apple officials announce the products in real time. However, those watching from home will still be able to watch the Apple event live on Apple's website and its YouTube channel.

The event is also expected to be livestreamed on the Apple TV app, available on Apple and Android devices.

iPhone Ultra Price in India, Colour Options (Expected)

Apple has not announced the price of the iPhone Ultra in India. However, the company's first foldable iPhone is expected to be significantly more expensive than its existing flagship models.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously said that the iPhone Ultra could start at $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.75 lakh) or more in the US. Other reports have suggested a price range of $2,000 to $2,500. A separate rumour has tipped three storage variants with approximate prices of $2,320 for 256GB, $2,610 for 512GB and $2,900 for 1TB.

There is conflicting information when it comes to the colour options. Purported camera protectors suggested silver and dark blue finishes, while another leak claimed black, white and a Product Red-like shade. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has disputed the latter renders, saying that the alleged iPhone Ultra will not be available in red or green.

iPhone Ultra Features and Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone Ultra is expected to be Apple's first book-style foldable smartphone. While the company typically does not reveal any details before launch, leaks have given us an idea about its design, displays, and other aspects. Here's what we know.

Design

The purported iPhone Ultra is expected to feature a wide, book-style folding design. Unlike some existing foldable smartphones with tall and narrow cover displays, leaked dummy units show a shorter and wider outer screen. When folded, the handset is said to have a passport-like form factor. When opened, the inner screen is expected to provide a tablet-like experience similar to an iPad mini.

Leaked schematics have suggested that the foldable could measure 9.23mm thick at its thinnest point when folded, excluding the rear camera module. The camera plateau is reportedly 4.46mm thick.

The rear panel is expected to feature a horizontal, pill-shaped camera module housing two cameras, an LED flash and a microphone. A USB Type-C port is expected at the bottom, while the cover display could have a centred hole-punch cutout. Another front camera cutout is reportedly placed towards the top-left corner of the inner display.

Apple is also reportedly working on the foldable's hinge and internal structure to reduce the visibility of the display crease. Reports have suggested that the company could use new adhesive technology and other structural changes to make the crease nearly invisible when the phone is unfolded.

Display

Being a foldable, the iPhone Ultra is expected to feature two displays. Leaks suggest a 7.76-inch inner display with a 2,713x1,920-pixel resolution. The cover display could measure 5.49 inches and offer a 2,088x1,422-pixel resolution, with a 4:3 aspect ratio.

The wider 4:3 aspect ratio is expected to give the iPhone Ultra a book-like form factor rather than the tall profile seen on some competing foldables. The larger inner panel could also be optimised for multitasking and apps designed for a tablet-like interface. Reports suggest that Apple is working towards a nearly crease-free panel, with a combination of structural materials and display technologies intended to minimise the visible fold line.

The foldable is also rumoured to use Touch ID instead of Face ID, which has not been seen on an iPhone since the iPhone 8.

Cameras

The iPhone Ultra is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup. Leaked dummy units have shown two rear cameras positioned horizontally inside the pill-shaped camera module. Both rear cameras are rumoured to feature 48-megapixel sensors. The setup is expected to comprise a main camera and an Ultra Wide camera, with Apple reportedly leaving out a dedicated telephoto lens to keep the foldable's internal design relatively compact.

For selfies and video calls, the outer display could feature a 24-megapixel hole-punch camera. The inner display is also expected to have a front-facing camera.

Performance and Software

Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chipset could power the purported foldable. It is expected to be based on TSMC's 2nm manufacturing process. In theory, a move to a smaller process could allow Apple to increase transistor density while improving performance and power efficiency compared with the current generation.

Reports have also suggested that Apple could use advanced chip packaging technology to integrate memory more closely with the processor. While Apple does not typically reveal RAM details, the iPhone Ultra could feature 12GB of RAM.

The iPhone Ultra is likely to run iOS 27, which was first announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 in June this year.

Battery

The iPhone Ultra could feature Apple's largest battery capacity yet. Reports have tipped a battery in the 5,400mAh to 5,800mAh range, which would put it above the battery capacity reported for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

It is, however, important to note that the speculated specifications are based on expectations and unconfirmed reports, and have yet to be confirmed by the Apple.