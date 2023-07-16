Technology News

Best Deals on Power Banks and Chargers: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale

Make sure you never run out of power with these charging options for your travels and your workstation.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 July 2023 20:59 IST
Highlights
  • Power banks over 10,000mAh cannot be carried onto aircraft
  • Wireless charging can save the day if you don't have the right cable
  • GaN chargers are compact and can deliver high Wattage safely

Most of us have experienced having our phone battery die just when we really need to make a call or pull up some information from an email. Our dependency on smartphones and other devices, and their ever-increasing power demands, mean that battery level anxiety is real. Thankfully power banks, which let you charge on the go, are relatively inexpensive and easily available during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale. You can get a wide variety of options, from ultra-portable ones to massive units that can charge your phone several times over and even power a slim laptop. If you're lucky enough to be near a power point, a quick charger will also come in handy. With many phones today now not even coming with a charger in the box, you might as well buy a multi-purpose one that will keep all your devices powered up. Here are some great options:

Ptron Dynamo 10,000mAh 22.5W Power Bank 

This power bank is relatively slim and light, but the 10,000mAh capacity should be enough to get you through at least a full extra day of work outdoors. It has two USB Type-A outputs as well as one Type-C port for input and output, and an additional Micro-USB port for input so you're never left hanging because you don't have the right cable. It supports 20W USB PD devices as well as Qualcomm's QuickCharge standard. BIS certification should alleviate any concerns about safety, and the price is absolutely right.

Buy now at: Rs. 798 (MRP: Rs. 3,199)

Ambrane 40000mAh Power Bank (65W)

You'll definitely feel the 900g weight of this humongous power bank in your bag, but you'll be glad to have it on a long trip if you need to use your laptop a lot. The 65W Type-C output will recharge many of today's slim laptops, including current MacBook Air models. The company claims its capacity is enough to fully charge an iPhone 14 six times. It's designed with multiple safety features including overload protection. You can charge three devices at once thanks to the two Type-A ports and one Type-C port. However, it's too large to be taken on a plane.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,999 (MRP: Rs. 7,999)

Xiaomi Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh

Nothing beats the convenience of wireless charging. If you find yourself without a suitable cable, or if yours has developed a fault, this could be a great backup option. It's great if you regularly carry an iPhone and Android device, and you can also wirelessly charge other devices such as earphones. This power bank is capable of 10W Qi wireless charging or 22.5W charging through both, its USB Type-C and Type-A ports. An LED indicator shows the unit's own charge level, and the non-skid surface will keep your phone aligned to the wireless charging coil.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,298 (MRP: Rs. 3,899)

Raegr RapidLink 1160 65W GaN Fast Charger

If you have too much clutter in your bag, or if you just don't have enough power outlets where you need them, it might be worth consolidating all your power bricks and adapters into one. This 65W fast charger can handle today's smartphones as well as mainstream laptops that charge through a USB Type-C port. It uses Gallium Nitride semiconductor technology so it's still quite compact and light. The three outputs are great for keeping multiple devices charged, and BIS certification means safety is assured. You also get a braided USB Type-C cable with it, included in the price.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,249 (MRP: Rs. 5,999)

Stuffcool Centurion 120W 4 Port Charging Station

This option isn't really ideal for travel but it could help you declutter your desk. With its integrated power supply, this little unit can replace up to four separate charging adapters. Depending on what's plugged in, you can get 100W output from one port, which is enough to charge a MacBook Pro, or dual 60W output for two mainstream laptops, or various other combinations. There are three Type-C outputs and one Type-A (20W max) for older devices. If you work with multiple devices such as laptops, phones, cameras, earphones or anything else, you can handle pretty much any of them in any combination.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,499 (MRP: Rs. 7,499)

