The ongoing Prime Day 2023 sale is open for only two days — July 15 and July 16 — exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 July 2023 20:47 IST
If you are a student, or short on budget, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 has great deals on laptops

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale is offering pocket-friendly deals on laptops
  • The e-commerce site is providing an instant 10 percent discount
  • We have curated a list of some of the discounted laptops

The countdown for the conclusion of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 has begun. The ongoing Prime Day 2023 sale is open for only two days — July 15 and July 16 — exclusively for Amazon Prime members. As the day 2 nears its end, interested buyers can rush to get their hands on best deals and discounts on a range of products that include smartphone, home appliances, accessories and other electronic devices. The Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale is also offering deals worth considering on the laptops and notebooks. Additionally, the e-commerce site is providing an instant 10 percent discount on select SBI and ICICI bank cards.

Laptops and notebooks are one of the most necessary devices to have these days, especially with the increasing access to internet. However, if you are a student, or short on budget, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 has great deals on laptops under Rs. 30,000. We have curated a list of some of the discounted laptops worth purchasing during the weekend sale.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best discounts on laptops under Rs. 30,000

Acer Aspire Lite

If you are looking to buy a thin and light laptop with a metal body, one of the best options to go for is the Acer Aspire Lite laptop. This Acer laptop is powered by a 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual core processor. It offers a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and comes with 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 256 GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB. It runs on Windows 11 Home and gets Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and HDMI connectivity. 

Buy now at: Rs. 28,990 (MRP Rs. 42,990)

Asus Vivobook 15 Laptop

Another 15.6-inch laptop in the same range is offered by Asus, under the Vivobook 15 series. Some of the key specifications of this laptop include a chiclet keyboard that comes with a fingerprint reader, and an integrated graphics card. The laptop is powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. It is backed by a two-cell Li-ion battery that is claimed to offer up to six hours of usage from a single charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 28,990 (MRP Rs. 38,990)

HP 14s Intel Celeron N4500 Laptop

Here's another laptop from HP that you could opt for. The HP 14s, equipped with Intel Celeron N4500 processor, is being retailed during this Prime Day 2023 Sale at Rs. 25,990. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the display screen size being offered here is 14-inches. The laptop has built-in Alexa support and runs on Windows 11.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,990 (MRP Rs. 36,965)

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Intel Core Celeron N4020 Laptop

Lenovo's lightweight IdeaPad 1 laptop, powered by an Intel Core Celeron N4020 processor, is available during the sale at just Rs. 22,990, whereas it originally retails at Rs. 44,390. The laptop offers a 14-inch HD display and runs on Windows 11 Home. The available configuration includes 4GB RAM and 256GB storage. It gets up to 8.5 hours of battery life.

Buy now at: Rs. 22,990 (MRP Rs. 44,390)

Acer One 14 Laptop

With a 14-inch display, another great option is the Acer One 14, equipped with AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor. It gets an anti glare display with 16:9 aspect ratio. This Acer laptop offers 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB storage, with connectivity support for HDMI, USB Type-A and USB Type-C.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,990 (MRP Rs. 36,999)

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, Prime Day Sale 2023, Prime Day 2023 Sale, Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale, Prime Day sale offers, Amazon Prime day Sale offers, Prime day deals
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
