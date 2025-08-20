Technology News
Flipkart Super Value Week: Top Deals on iPhone 16, Google Pixel 9, Samsung Galaxy S24, and More Phones

Flipkart Super Value Week began earlier this week and is scheduled to conclude on August 22.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 August 2025 19:28 IST
Flipkart Super Value Week: Top Deals on iPhone 16, Google Pixel 9, Samsung Galaxy S24, and More Phones

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Super Value Week currently offers instant cashback and bank discounts on iPhone 16

  • Flipkart Super Value Week began on August 18
  • Flipkart Super Value Week is offering bank discounts
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 12,000 on an iPhone 16
Flipkart Super Value Week is in full swing, offering major discounts on various smartphones from a wide range of brands including Apple, Samsung, Google, Oppo, and Realme. The e-commerce platform is also offering an instant 10 percent discount on HDFC credit and debit cards on EMI transactions. Buyers can also avail of interest-free EMI options and exchange deals on Flipkart during this period. The sale event began on August 18 and is scheduled to end on August 22. This is Flipkart's third sale of the month, after the company concluded two Freedom Day sale events in August.

If you are looking to upgrade your smartphone or buy a new one, you can grab the best deals during the e-commerce platform's new sale event. While the Flipkart Super Value Week is live, customers can avail themselves of an instant 10 percent bank discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

Meanwhile, you can also get 5 percent cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card of up to Rs. 4,000. The company is also offering exchange bonuses and easy zero-interest EMI options.

Flipkart Super Value Week: Best Offers on Smartphones

Read on to learn about some of the best deals on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Google, Realme, and Oppo that a user can buy during the Flipkart Super Value Week, before the sale ends on August 22.

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
iPhone 16 Rs. 79,900 Rs. 67,499 Buy Now
iPhone 16 Pro Rs. 1,19,900 Rs. 98,900 Buy Now
iPhone 16 Pro Max Rs. 1,44,900 Rs. 1,31,900 Buy Now
iPhone 15 Rs. 69,900 Rs. 61,900 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S24 Rs. 74,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Rs. 59,999 Rs. 39,999 Buy Now
Google Pixel 9 Rs. 79,999 Rs. 52,999 Buy Now
Google Pixel 9a Rs. 49,999 Rs. 42,999 Buy Now
Oppo Reno 13 Rs. 41,999 Rs. 32,400 Buy Now
Oppo Reno 14 5G Rs. 42,999 Rs. 34,200 Buy Now
Realme GT 6 Rs. 51,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
