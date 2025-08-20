Flipkart Super Value Week is in full swing, offering major discounts on various smartphones from a wide range of brands including Apple, Samsung, Google, Oppo, and Realme. The e-commerce platform is also offering an instant 10 percent discount on HDFC credit and debit cards on EMI transactions. Buyers can also avail of interest-free EMI options and exchange deals on Flipkart during this period. The sale event began on August 18 and is scheduled to end on August 22. This is Flipkart's third sale of the month, after the company concluded two Freedom Day sale events in August.

If you are looking to upgrade your smartphone or buy a new one, you can grab the best deals during the e-commerce platform's new sale event. While the Flipkart Super Value Week is live, customers can avail themselves of an instant 10 percent bank discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

Meanwhile, you can also get 5 percent cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card of up to Rs. 4,000. The company is also offering exchange bonuses and easy zero-interest EMI options.

Flipkart Super Value Week: Best Offers on Smartphones

Read on to learn about some of the best deals on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Google, Realme, and Oppo that a user can buy during the Flipkart Super Value Week, before the sale ends on August 22.

