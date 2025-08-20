Flipkart Super Value Week currently offers instant cashback and bank discounts on iPhone 16
Flipkart Super Value Week began on August 18
Flipkart Super Value Week is offering bank discounts
Customers can save up to Rs. 12,000 on an iPhone 16
Flipkart Super Value Week is in full swing, offering major discounts on various smartphones from a wide range of brands including Apple, Samsung, Google, Oppo, and Realme. The e-commerce platform is also offering an instant 10 percent discount on HDFC credit and debit cards on EMI transactions. Buyers can also avail of interest-free EMI options and exchange deals on Flipkart during this period. The sale event began on August 18 and is scheduled to end on August 22. This is Flipkart's third sale of the month, after the company concluded two Freedom Day sale events in August.
If you are looking to upgrade your smartphone or buy a new one, you can grab the best deals during the e-commerce platform's new sale event. While the Flipkart Super Value Week is live, customers can avail themselves of an instant 10 percent bank discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions.
