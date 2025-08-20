Technology News
How Much Will the Pixel 10 Series Cost? Leaked Prices Show No Hike Over Pixel 9

Google is expected to keep the Pixel 10's starting price unchanged at $799 (roughly Rs. 70,000).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 August 2025 14:25 IST
How Much Will the Pixel 10 Series Cost? Leaked Prices Show No Hike Over Pixel 9

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 9 series was launched in August 2024

Highlights
  • Pixel 10 lineup could retain same starting prices as the Pixel 9 series
  • Only potential price changes is expected to affect the Pixel 10 Pro XL
  • The Pixel 9 Pro Fold was launched in India for Rs. 1,72,999
Google is all set to unveil the Pixel 10 series today at its annual Made By Google event. Alongside the standard Pixel 10, the lineup will include the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. With the launch just hours away, new leaks continue to surface online, with the latest one revealing the full pricing details of the upcoming models. If the rumours are accurate, the Pixel 10 series could be priced similarly to the previous Pixel 9 lineup. Here's a quick comparison of the expected Pixel 10 prices against their Pixel 9 counterparts.

Pixel 10 vs Pixel 9

According to recent leaks and a latest rumour by Evan Blass (@evleaks), Google's Pixel 10 will start at $799 (roughly Rs. 70,000) for the base 128GB storage variant. The 256GB storage model is said to cost $899 (roughly Rs. 78,000). A previous leak suggested a price tag of Rs. 79,990 for the 256GB storage variant in India.

For comparison, the Pixel 9 came with the same $799 starting price tag in the US, while in India it was priced at Rs. 79,999 for the 256GB storage model.

Pixel 10 Pro vs Pixel 9 Pro

The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to be priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 87,000) for the 128GB model and $1,099 (roughly Rs. 96,000) for the 256GB variant. In India, it's rumoured to launch at Rs. 1,09,999.

For comparison, the Pixel 9 Pro also started at $999 last year and was launched in India at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is tipped to cost $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,04,000) for the 256GB storage model, while the 512GB and 1TB storage models could be priced at $1,319 (roughly Rs. 1,15,000) and $1,549 (roughly Rs. 1,35,000), respectively. It is rumoured to cost Rs. 1,24,999 in India.

For comparison, Google sold the Pixel 9 Pro XL for $1,099 for the 128GB variant. In India, it was priced at Rs. 1,24,999 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google's latest book-style foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold is reportedly priced at $1,799 (approximately Rs. 1,57,000) for the 256GB storage model. It is tipped to be priced at Rs. 1,72,999 in India.

Last year's Pixel 9 Pro Fold came with the same $1,799 price tag. The foldable's price in India was set at Rs. 1,72,999 during launch for the single 16GB+256GB variant.

Several rumours claimed that the Pixel 10 lineup will retain the same starting prices as the Pixel 9 series, despite tariff concerns. The only potential price change is expected to affect the Pixel 10 Pro XL model as the company is likely to drop the 128GB base model and start at 256GB instead, aligning with the Pixel 9 Pro XL's pricing for equivalent storage.

Since these prices are based on leaks and have not been officially confirmed by Google, they are subject to change. Take them with a pinch of salt, and don't forget to check back on Gadgets 360 tonight for full coverage of the Pixel 10 series launch event.

Comments

Further reading: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Series, Made By Google 2025, Pixel 10 Price, Pixel 10 Pro Price, Pixel 10 Pro XL Price, Google Pixel 10, Pixel 9
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment

